Ducks Select Center Procyszyn 68th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

The Ducks have selected center Ethan Procyszyn with the 68th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Procyszyn, 17 (7/11/06), earned 15-21=36 points with 67 PIM and a +2 rating in 62 games for North Bay of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He helped lead the Battalion to the OHL Eastern Conference Finals after recording 2-4=6 points with 14 PIM and a +3 rating in 16 OHL Playoff games.

In 2022-23, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound center recorded 5-13=18 points with 26 PIM and a +9 rating in 62 games for North Bay, earning the club’s Rookie of the Year award. The Wasaga Beach, Ontario native tallied 3-1=4 points for Team Canada Red en route to silver at the 2022 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

