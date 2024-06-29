Ducks Select Center Blais 100th Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

The Ducks have selected center Alexandre Blais with the 100th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Blais, 18 (11/14/05), led Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL in points and assists after recording 24-60=84 points with 40 PIM and a +2 rating in 68 games in 2023-24. He ranked second among QMJHL skaters in assists, sixth in points and ninth in points-per-game (1.24). The 5-foot-10, 152-pound forward also tallied 1-5=6 points in five QMJHL playoff games for Rimouski.

In 2022-23, the Longueuil, Quebec native earned 7-35=42 points with 20 PIM and a +5 rating in 64 games, leading Rimouski in assists and ranking fourth in points. In 153 career QMJHL games since 2021-22, Blais has recorded 33-101=134 points, 60 PIM and a +6 rating. He has also tallied 4-11=15 points in 21 career QMJHL playoff games.