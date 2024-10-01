Ducks Season Preview: On Defense

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

As October arrives and the Ducks season-opening visit to San Jose draws closer, AnaheimDucks.com's season preview drops back to the blue line, where several of Anaheim's top young players will try to establish themselves as full-time NHLers this fall.

Radko Gudas

2023-24: 6-12=18 in 66 games played, +14 rating, 19:30 ATOI

Recently named the ninth captain in franchise history, Gudas will play a big role for the Ducks on and off the ice this season - both as a locker room leader and the club's top defensive blueliner.

"I think a lot of his leadership comes with the way he approaches the game," said Alex Killorn, Gudas' teammate in both Tampa Bay and Anaheim. "He plays intensely and it seems like every night he plays the same way. He doesn't take nights off and he's a voice in the locker room. All of those things combined make him a great leader."

Last season, his first as a Duck, Gudas paced the team in hits (232), plus/minus (+14) and penalty minutes (128).

"I'm the first guy in line to play hard and not make it easy on the other team to play in our zone," Gudas said of his first year as captain. "I'm a team mentality first guy and I know all of our guys here want to do the same thing, put the team ahead of themselves. We want to build a great brotherhood that will lead to success on the ice."

The 34-year-old will again be among Anaheim's ice-time leaders and a crucial part of its penalty kill, while most nights taking on the club's toughest defensive matchups alongside one of the Ducks young left-handed defenders.

Radko Gudas on being named the ninth captain in Ducks history

Cam Fowler

2023-24: 5-34=39 in 81 games played, -36 rating, 24:25 ATOI

Anaheim's longest tenured player, now entering his 15th season as a Duck, Fowler has logged heavy minutes for some undermanned Ducks teams in recent years, averaging over 24 minutes per game each of the past three seasons.

This year, however, the 32-year-old will likely have more support on the blue line, as Anaheim continues to usher its young core of defensemen, namely Pavel Mintyukov, Tristan Luneau, Olen Zellweger and Jackson LaCombe, into NHL roles.

A mainstay of Anaheim's power play over the last few seasons, Fowler has eclipsed 30 assists in three consecutive years and is 47 points shy of 500 for his NHL career.

Barring injury, Fowler will become just the second player in franchise history to play 1,000 games as a Duck - joining his longtime teammate Ryan Getzlaf. He also owns the club's all-time record in points, goals, assists, games played and power-play points by a defenseman.

Brian Dumoulin

2023-24: 6-10=16 in 80 games played, +3 rating, 17:01 ATOI

The big addition on the Ducks blue line this offseason, Dumoulin offers Anaheim a key third veteran presence on an otherwise youthful defense corps.

Long known for his rock solid play in the defensive zone, Dumoulin's game is simple and efficient - geared at evacuating his end of the ice and quickly getting the puck headed north.

"I like to do it both ways," Dumoulin said. "A lot of people say I'm a defensive defenseman, but I think a lot of my plays is transitionining out of our zone, getting it out and making a clean pass to our forwards to create odd-man opportunities. In the offensive zone, it's making plays, keeping pucks alive and moving without the puck, finding lanes for our forwards to get open. I think I can do it at both ends and I try to be as consistent as I can."

Veteran defenseman Brian Dumoulin on his first training camp in Orange County

Anaheim acquired Dumoulin, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with Pittsburgh, from Seattle in July for a fourth-round pick. The 6-foot-4 Maine native owns a career +96 rating, good for 25th among active NHL defensemen.

Dumoulin will be a mainstay of Anaheim's defense, often paired with one of the club's emerging young players.

Pavel Mintyukov

2023-24: 4-24=28 in 63 games played, -20 rating, 18:51 ATOI

Selected 10th overall by the Ducks in 2022, the 20-year-old Mintyukov immediately became one of the top rookie defensemen in the NHL last season, finishing in the top-five in points (third), assists (third), goals (tied fifth), power-play points (tied third) and shots (fourth) among first-year blueliners.

Mintyukov was limited to 63 games due to a pair of injuries, and was limited to start Anaheim's training camp this fall, but returned to practice in full Monday morning at Great Park Ice and could potentially see preseason action before the club's Oct. 12 opening night visit to San Jose.

Mintyukov's growth on both ends of the ice will be fun to watch for Ducks fans, as the Moscow native has the athletic tools, puck skills and hockey sense to become one of the game's best defenders. He'll likely skate on the left side of one of Anaheim's top defensive pairs, with the potential to grow into a role consistently matching up with other team's best players.

Olen Zellweger

2023-24: 2-7=9 in 26 games played, -6 rating, 19:17 ATOI

An American Hockey League All-Star last season who appeared in 26 games with Anaheim, Zellweger is a rink rat through and through, someone who would gladly stay on the ice all day and night if he could.

Standing at 5-foot-9, Zellweger has long been questioned for his size, but the dedicated 21-year-old has packed on the muscle and plays with an aggressive defensive tenacity that continued to develop in his first professional season.

"I think [San Diego] did a great job preparing me for how physical and how aggressive the game is," Zellweger told San DiegoGulls.com's Nick Aguilera. "It also did a great job teaching me new ways to create offense, which I can bring to the NHL.

"I don't think I was playing bad before the [All-Star] break there but I just came back, and I was energized and determined to play relentless every night. Things started clicking a bit offensively and I took advantage of that confidence."

When reaching the NHL, Zellweger's edict from Ducks coaches and management was simple, focus on the defensive end and your offense will naturally come along in time.

Olen Zellweger on rookie season, team's young talent

"That was the big question coming into this year, learning how to defend," Ducks Director of Player Development Jim Johnson said. "He got away with things in junior hockey because of gifted skating ability and his offensive skills. He's got great puck hand and he sees the ice well.

"He's always working on his stick and handling his edge control. I thought he adjusted extremely well after the first two or two months of the American League season, understanding how to defend the bigger, stronger men and not losing his positioning. In juniors, he was always was able to recover, but when you're playing against men, you're going to have to play a little bit different."

Zellweger saw an increased role for the Ducks as the season wound down, skating in at least 20 minutes of ice-time in four of the club's last five games.

"I think he's got a bright future," Johnson continued. "He's gifted breaking the puck out. I would call him a breakout machine. He knows how to evade the forecheck. He knows how to find the first man available and he makes good quick decisions with the puck."

Zellweger will likely play a key role on Anaheim's power play, as he has in each of his first two preseason appearances.

Urho Vaakanainen

2023-24: 1-13=14 in 68 games played, Even rating, 17:39 ATOI

Maybe one of the quietest bright spots of Anaheim's 2023-24 season was the play of Vaakanainen, who shook off injuries in each of the past two years to appear in a career-best 68 games, often teaming with Gudas as an effective defensively-focused duo.

"It's nice to have a season where you don't have any injuries you can build on your game," Vaakanainen said. "[Gudas] and I played really well together and that built momentum and my confidence. I didn't have too many off-games, I felt like I had consistency throughout the whole season. That was important for me. I want to be consistent and bring my best every night."

Vaakanainen grew into a bigger role on Anaheim's penalty kill last season and his even plus/minus was second among Ducks players with at least 10 appearances. This season, he'll compete with the club's several other young defenders for ice time on the left side.

"I was told to be a little more patient with the puck, so I've been trying to show that [in training camp]," Vaakanainen said. "I want to defend the same way I did last year, keep skating, stay as sharp on defense as I can and try to be more patient with the puck. That will be a good combo for me."

Vaakanainen added that a second season under head coach Greg Cronin and assistant coach Brent Thompson, who leads the team's defense and manages the penalty kill, has helped him hit the ground running in camp.

"It's easier to come to camp when you know the drills and the expectations, there are no surprises," Vaakanainen said. "You can build on your game because you know what you're doing [in the system]."

Jackson LaCombe

2023-24: 2-15=17 in 71 games played, -24 rating, 19:23 ATOI

The 23-year-old LaCombe had a trial by fire in the NHL last season, quickly skating on one of Anaheim's top defensive pairs as the right side partner to Fowler. Described by Cronin as a "young 23-year-old" last season due to his lack of professional experience, LaCombe showed the flashes of his high-end athleticism and puck-moving prowess at times while also enduring the typical growing pains of a kid making the jump from college hockey to the NHL.

LaCombe noticeably added weight during the offseason in an effort to better weather the demands of an 82-game season, and this fall looks to build on a strong end to his rookie season - which saw him post four points and a +3 rating in the campaign's final eight games.

A potential symbol of LaCombe's development as an NHLer, the Ducks switched his jersey number this summer from 60 to 2.

Tristan Luneau

2023-24: 1-2=3 in 7 games played, +1 rating, 17:52 ATOI

Regularly descibed by Cronin as a "bronco", Luneau's athletic ability is obvious to anyone who watches the 20-year-old skate. A surprise inclusion to Anaheim's opening night roster last year, Luneau showed plenty of promise in his first seven NHL games last year and is challenging in training camp to earn a full-time spot with the Ducks this fall.

A native of Victoriaville, QC, Luneau was supposed to lead Canada at the 2024 World Junior Championship in Sweden, until a knee infection would keep him out of the tournament and end his season.

"His seven games that he played in the NHL I thought were outstanding and I know the coaching staff there in Anaheim was really excited about him," Johnson said. "After his knee healed and he got the infection out, he spent a lot of time in the gym this spring and he's really made a commitment to building his body even better than it was. He's had no knee pain. He's doing all of his exercises right now. He's in the gym every day and he's been on the ice. Things are really looking good for him, he just needs to have a real solid summer, come into camp and earn himself a spot on the NHL roster."

Luneau too has added weight in the summer, a testament to the dedication and maturity Ducks coaches and management see in the young defenseman.

"Tristan's a very focused individual, very passionate," Johnson said. "Like Zellweger, everything he does is about being a better player.

"He's got a high offensive upside, a high NHL upside into his game. He controls the play and he can break pucks out of his own end. He's a big body who skates well and he's progressed well there. I'm really excited where he is at."

