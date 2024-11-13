Ducks Recall Two Players from AHL San Diego, Place Fowler, Fabbri on IR

The Ducks have recalled center Jansen Harkins and defenseman Drew Helleson from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, center Robby Fabbri and defenseman Cam Fowler have been placed on Injured Reserve.

Harkins, 27 (5/23/97), has scored 13-18=31 points in 200 career NHL games with Anaheim (2024-present), Pittsburgh (2023-24) and Winnipeg (2019-23). He made his Ducks debut Oct. 18, 2024 at Colorado.

Harkins has recorded 5-12=17 points with a +2 rating in 11 AHL games with San Diego this season, tied for the league lead in scoring and assists. In 225 career AHL games with San Diego, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Manitoba, he has collected 62-99=161 points with a +26 rating and 146 penalties minutes (PIM).

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, his father, Todd, played 48 NHL games from 1991-94 with Calgary and Hartford, while his professional career spanned 11 seasons in the NHL, AHL, IHL and Germany (1990-2001).

Helleson, 23 (3/26/01), appeared in three career games with the Ducks in 2023-24 (1-0=1), including his first NHL goal and point April 11, 2023 vs. Vancouver (Thatcher Demko). In 12 AHL games with San Diego this season, he tallied 14 PIM. The 6-3, 213-pound defenseman has appeared in 153 career AHL contests with the Gulls, earning 9-29=38 points and 121 PIM.

A native of Farmington, Minn., Helleson represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, recording one assist in three tournament contests. He helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Championship, scoring 2-2=4 points with a +9 rating in seven tournament games to lead all defensemen in goals. He also helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2018 World U-17 Hockey Challenge and bronze at the 2019 U-18 World Championship.

Acquired by Anaheim from Colorado with a 2023 second-round selection in the NHL Draft for Josh Manson, Helleson collected 9-37=46 points with a +26 rating in 82 career NCAA games with Boston College from 2019-22, leading team blueliners in scoring in 2021-22 (4-21=25) and 2020-21 (4-11=15). He was named to the NCAA Second All-American Team, a Hockey East First Team All-Star and the Best Defensive Defenseman in 2020-21.