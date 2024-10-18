Ducks Recall Harkins in Series of Roster Moves

The Ducks have called center Jansen Harkins from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Left Wing Frank Vatrano has been designated a Non-Roster player due to the expected birth of his child. In addition, center Isac Lundestrom is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Harkins, 27 (5/23/97), has scored 13-18=31 points in 199 career NHL games with Pittsburgh (2023-24) and Winnipeg (2019-23). He has recorded 1-1=2 points with a +1 rating in two AHL games with San Diego this season, co-leading the Gulls in scoring and goals. In 216 career AHL games with San Diego, Wilks-Barre/Scranton and Manitoba, Harkins has collected 58-88=146 points with a +25 rating and 138 PIM.

In 2022-23, the 6-1, 199-pound forward set AHL career-highs in points (25-25=50), goals and assists in 44 games with Manitoba, leading the Moose in goals and ranking second in points. Harkins also led Manitoba in 2023 postseason points and goals (4-3=7 in five games). He recorded over a point-per-game average in 2019-20 with Manitoba, earning 7-24=31 points in 30 games while being named an AHL All-Star. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, his father, Todd, played 48 NHL games from 1991-94 with Calgary and Hartford, while his professional career spanned 11 seasons in the NHL, AHL, IHL and Germany (1990-2001).