Ducks Reassign Husso to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned goaltender Ville Husso to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 70-45-18 record with seven shutouts, a 3.05 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 141 career NHL games (135 starts) with Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22). Acquired by the Ducks Feb. 24, 2025 from Detroit for future considerations, Husso has posted a 2-1-0 record with one shutout, an assist, a 3.37 GAA and .892 SV% with San Diego. He has combined for a 10-5-0 record in 16 AHL games with San Diego and Grand Rapids this season, posting three shutouts, a 2.83 GAA and .908 SV%, ranking third among AHL goaltenders in shutouts.

The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender has posted a 61-59-16 record with 14 shutouts, a 2.70 GAA and .909 SV% in 146 career AHL contests with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago.