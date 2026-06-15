Ducks Prospect Massé Earns CHL David Branch Player of the Year Honors

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today Ducks prospect Maxim Massé of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL) was named the CHL David Branch Player of the Year at a ceremony held Monday in Toronto.

The CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award is given out annually to the player judged to be the most outstanding in the Canadian Hockey League (teams from the OHL, QMJHL and WHL). Formerly known as the CHL Player of the Year Award, the trophy was renamed in 2019-20 in honor of David Branch, who served as OHL Commissioner from 1979-2024 and CHL President from 1996-2019.

Massé, 20 (4/7/06), becomes the sixth player in CHL history to win both CHL Rookie of the Year (2022-23) and the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award over the course of his career, joining Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), John Tavares (Oshawa Generals / OHL), Alex DeBrincat (Erie Otters / OHL), Alexis Lafrenière (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) and Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL).

A native of Rimouski, Quebec, Massé is the second Chicoutimi player to win the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award, joining Pierre-Marc Bouchard (2001-02). He becomes the first QMJHL player to capture the CHL’s top individual award since Lafrenière won it in back-to-back seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (66th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, finished the 2025-26 campaign with 51-51=102 points in 63 games, helping lead Chicoutimi to its first QMJHL Championship title in 32 years and an appearance at the 2026 Memorial Cup.

Massé’s 51 goals co-led the CHL, while he was one of only two players across the CHL to surpass both the 50-goal and 100-point marks in 2025-26. He ranked second in the QMJHL with a +62 rating 16 power play goals and eight game-winning goals, while his 1.62 points-per-game rate led the CHL among players who appeared in more than 60 games. He was also named the QMJHL’s Most Valuable Player after capturing the first scoring title of his QMJHL career.

Massé finished his QMJHL career leading the league in points and goals during his four seasons (149-149=298 from 2022-23 to 2025-26) and led Chicoutimi in goals in each of his final three campaigns. He is one of two players to score 30-plus goals in each of the last three QMJHL seasons (also Blues 2025 first-round pick Justin Carbonneau).

Presented annually, the CHL Awards celebrate the outstanding accomplishments of players and coaches from across the CHL, with 10 trophies presented based on individual performances, leadership, community impact, academic achievement, and contributions to team success.