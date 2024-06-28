Ducks Own Third and 31st Picks, Nine Total Selections in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks hold two first-round selections Friday and eight selections in the top 100 of the NHL Draft

2024-25_ADHC_Draft_SocialGraphics_TWTFB_1920x1080

The Ducks currently own nine picks (four selections in the first two rounds) in the 2024 NHL Draft, beginning today at Sphere in Las Vegas. Round 1 takes place today, Friday, June 28 at 4 p.m. PT (ESPN, ESPN+) followed by Rounds 2-7 Saturday, June 29 beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT (NHL Network, ESPN+).

Anaheim owns two first-round picks, including the third overall and 31st overall selections (Edmonton’s selection). The third overall pick marks the club’s second time selecting at third overall (also 2021, Mason McTavish). Anaheim also owns eight picks in the first 100 selections of the draft, seven in the first 80 overall.

READ: NHL Draft Preview with Assistant GM Martin Madden
READ: 'One of the Most Interesting Decisions in the Draft': Experts Predict Ducks Third Overall Pick

The Ducks’ two first-round selections will mark the club’s ninth and 10th first-round picks the past six drafts, tied with Buffalo for most in the NHL since 2019. Since 2009 (last 15 NHL Drafts), Anaheim is the NHL’s most successful team drafting players into the NHL with a league-leading 12,541 combined NHL games from the 50 drafted players to play in the NHL. The Ducks also own two picks in the second round this year (35th overall and Boston’s selection at 58th overall). Anaheim leads the NHL with the most second-round selections (14) since 2009 to play in the NHL for the club. Anaheim has made 36 prior selections in the first round in franchise history, with 19 of 20 first-round choices from 2009 to 2023 making their NHL debut with the Ducks.

The top ranked prospects by NHL Central Scouting include center Macklin Celebrini (Boston College, NCAA), defenseman Artyom Levshunov (Michigan State, NCAA), center Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat, WHL), defenseman Zeev Buium (Denver, NCAA), defenseman Zayne Parekh (Saginaw, OHL), defenseman Anton Silayev (Nizhny Novgorod, KHL), right wing Ivan Demidov (SKA St. Petersburgh, Russia), center Konsta Helenius (Jukurit, Finland), defenseman Adam Jiricek (Plzen, Czechia) and right wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (Mora, Sweden-2).

For more on the 2024 NHL Draft, click here.

News Feed

Ducks Unveil Brand Evolution with New Logo and Jerseys

Picking Third: Recent History of the Number Three Selection

'One of the Most Interesting Decisions in the Draft': Experts Predict Ducks Third Overall Pick

Ducks Name Clune Assistant Coach

NHL Draft Preview with Assistant GM Martin Madden

Ducks Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

Ducks of Tomorrow: Goalie Prospect Update with Coach Sudarshan Maharaj

Gauthier Named 2024 Bob Johnson Award Winner

Ducks of Tomorrow: Defense Prospect Update with Director of Player Development Jim Johnson

Ducks Sign Goaltender Clara to Entry-Level Contract

Ducks of Tomorrow: Forward Prospect Update with Director of Player Development Jim Johnson

Fly Her Way Participants Take Their Ice Hockey Skills to the Street

Ducks Sign Defenseman Dionicio to Entry-Level Contract

Ducks Announce Hockey Operations Updates

Ducks Host 300 Fourth Graders at the S.C.O.R.E. Street Hockey Shootout presented by Chick-fil-A SoCal

Ducks to Select Third Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

Ducks Goalie Coach 'Sudsie' Maharaj is Cancer Free 

NHL Draft Lottery to be Held Tuesday, May 7