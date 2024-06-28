Ducks Own Third and 31st Picks, Nine Total Selections in 2024 NHL Draft

The Ducks currently own nine picks (four selections in the first two rounds) in the 2024 NHL Draft, beginning today at Sphere in Las Vegas. Round 1 takes place today, Friday, June 28 at 4 p.m. PT (ESPN, ESPN+) followed by Rounds 2-7 Saturday, June 29 beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT (NHL Network, ESPN+).

Anaheim owns two first-round picks, including the third overall and 31st overall selections (Edmonton’s selection). The third overall pick marks the club’s second time selecting at third overall (also 2021, Mason McTavish). Anaheim also owns eight picks in the first 100 selections of the draft, seven in the first 80 overall.

READ: NHL Draft Preview with Assistant GM Martin Madden

READ: 'One of the Most Interesting Decisions in the Draft': Experts Predict Ducks Third Overall Pick

The Ducks’ two first-round selections will mark the club’s ninth and 10th first-round picks the past six drafts, tied with Buffalo for most in the NHL since 2019. Since 2009 (last 15 NHL Drafts), Anaheim is the NHL’s most successful team drafting players into the NHL with a league-leading 12,541 combined NHL games from the 50 drafted players to play in the NHL. The Ducks also own two picks in the second round this year (35th overall and Boston’s selection at 58th overall). Anaheim leads the NHL with the most second-round selections (14) since 2009 to play in the NHL for the club. Anaheim has made 36 prior selections in the first round in franchise history, with 19 of 20 first-round choices from 2009 to 2023 making their NHL debut with the Ducks.

The top ranked prospects by NHL Central Scouting include center Macklin Celebrini (Boston College, NCAA), defenseman Artyom Levshunov (Michigan State, NCAA), center Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat, WHL), defenseman Zeev Buium (Denver, NCAA), defenseman Zayne Parekh (Saginaw, OHL), defenseman Anton Silayev (Nizhny Novgorod, KHL), right wing Ivan Demidov (SKA St. Petersburgh, Russia), center Konsta Helenius (Jukurit, Finland), defenseman Adam Jiricek (Plzen, Czechia) and right wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygard (Mora, Sweden-2).

For more on the 2024 NHL Draft, click here.