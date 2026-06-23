Ducks Own Six Picks in This Weekend's NHL Draft

The Anaheim Ducks currently own six picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, to be held over two days in Buffalo at KeyBank Center with Round 1 this Friday, June 26 at 4 p.m. PT (ESPN, ESPN+) and Rounds 2-7 Saturday, June 27 beginning at 8 a.m. PT (ESPN+, NHL Network). This year will mark the second consecutive year the NHL is hosting a draft from a decentralized setup. The NHL operations and draftees will be onsite in Buffalo while the Ducks Draft Headquarters will be located at the VEA Newport Beach in Newport Beach, Calif.

Ducks Draft Central

The 2026 NHL Draft marks the 34th draft in Anaheim Ducks history and fifth for Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. Anaheim currently owns six selections, one in each round from Rounds 2-7.