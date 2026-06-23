Ducks Own Six Picks in This Weekend's NHL Draft

Draft to be held over two days in Buffalo with Round 1 this Friday at 4 p.m. PT and Rounds 2-7 Saturday at 8 a.m. PT

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The Anaheim Ducks currently own six picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, to be held over two days in Buffalo at KeyBank Center with Round 1 this Friday, June 26 at 4 p.m. PT (ESPN, ESPN+) and Rounds 2-7 Saturday, June 27 beginning at 8 a.m. PT (ESPN+, NHL Network). This year will mark the second consecutive year the NHL is hosting a draft from a decentralized setup. The NHL operations and draftees will be onsite in Buffalo while the Ducks Draft Headquarters will be located at the VEA Newport Beach in Newport Beach, Calif.

Ducks Draft Central

The 2026 NHL Draft marks the 34th draft in Anaheim Ducks history and fifth for Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. Anaheim currently owns six selections, one in each round from Rounds 2-7.

Ducks 2026 Draft Picks

ROUND
PICK
DETAILS
2
50
Anaheim's Selection
3
82
Anaheim's Selection
4
117

Philadelphia's Selection

Anaheim acquired Ryan Poehling with a 2025 second-round pick (Eric Nilson 45th overall) and 2026 fourth-round pick from Philadelphia for Trevor Zegras, June 23, 2005
5
146
Anaheim's Selection
6
178
Anaheim's Selection
7
210
Anaheim's Selection

All NHL Draft Picks

Anaheim's Traded Selections

Round 1, Pick 18
Anaheim traded its 2026 first-round pick along with a 2027 third-round selection to Washington for John Carlson, March 5, 2026.

Round 4, Pick 111 
Anaheim traded Detroit’s 2026 fourth-round pick to Boston for Jeffrey Viel, Jan. 16, 2026. The selection was previously acquired when Anaheim traded John Gibson to the Red Wings for Petr Mrazek, and 2027 second and 2026 fourth round picks, June 28, 2025.

Round 4, Pick 114 
Anaheim traded its 2026 fourth-round pick to Seattle for Brian Dumoulin, July 2, 2024. Seattle traded the selection to Toronto as part of a trade involving Bobby McMann, March 6, 2026.

 

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