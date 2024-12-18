Ducks Host Holiday Shopping Spree for Students from The Wooden Floor

The Ducks brought the spirit of the season to life this week when they hosted a holiday shopping spree for 15 students from The Wooden Floor, a Santa Ana-based creative youth development nonprofit.

Dressed in holiday sweaters, Ducks players Leo Carlsson, Brett Leason, Brock McGinn, Frank Vatrano and Olen Zellweger, along with their significant others and team staff members, gathered with the students at Target in the Irvine Spectrum for an unforgettable afternoon – one that left the students a bit starstruck.

“It's very exciting because I've never actually met anyone famous before,” said 11-year old Zareth Ramirez-Hernandez with a smile.

Ramirez-Hernandez was paired with Zellweger for the shopping excursion, and the Ducks defenseman helped the 6th grader select a number of items, including Legos, clothes and gifts for his siblings. Both came away with some gratitude as well.

“I'm very grateful for this because I've never be part of anything big like this before in my life,” Ramirez-Hernandez said. “I'm grateful for [Zellweger] and for this shopping spree that my parents probably couldn't have afforded.”