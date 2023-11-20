Ducks Host Cancer Fighter and Former Collegiate Goalie Paddy O'Donnell at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

It is a widely understood notion that hockey goaltenders are a different and special breed.

For 21-year old Patrick “Paddy” O’Donnell, who is living with incurable brain cancer, it is his years as a goaltender and the mindset he has developed from his time in the crease that have prepared him for the fight of his life.

O’Donnell and his family were guests of the Ducks as the club hosted Hockey Fights Cancer Night last Friday in their contest against the Florida Panthers. The netminder’s story of grit and determination in the face of daunting challenges has served as an inspiration for those who have been affected by this deadly disease.

In August of 2022, just days before O’Donnell was set to head back to the University of Utah for his sophomore year, he experienced a seizure. Three tumors were discovered and the diagnosis was glioblastoma, a fast-growing, aggressive and fatal brain cancer. The then 20-year old was given just months to live.

The news sent the family reeling, but it has been the embrace and support they have received from their hockey community that has given O’Donnells strength.

As the youngest of five children, O’Donnell grew up in a household that lived and breathed hockey. With three older brothers who played the sport, and a father who was a goaltender at the University of Notre Dame, it seemed appropriate Paddy would end up in net. Not long after learning to skate, a brand new set of goalie pads appeared under the Christmas tree, and he never looked back.

The Carlsbad resident spent his youth seasons playing for the San Diego Jr. Gulls, and at the high school level, O’Donnell played for Pacific Ridge School in the Anaheim Ducks High School Hockey League, where he led the Firebirds to an ADHSHL Division 1 Championship in 2020 and was selected as the tournament MVP.

At the University of Utah, O’Donnell studied computer science and was on the Utes men’s hockey ACHA roster, competing in both the Division 1 and Division 2 levels.

Since receiving his diagnosis, O’Donnell immediately went from student to patient. He has endured four surgeries, including one on Christmas Day 2022, and his days have included medications, injections, radiation, 24-hour electrode treatment and a myriad of therapy sessions through his home base at UC San Diego Health.