GAMEDAY: Ducks Look to Get Back on Track in Music City

The Ducks (2-2-1) continue their road trip as they head to Nashville to take on the Predators (2-2-2). Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.

Anaheim enters this game off an overtime loss to the Blackhawks. Chicago looked ready to cruise to a 1-0 regulation victory until Mason McTavish tied the game with just over 30 seconds left in the third period. Unfortunately for the Ducks, the Blackhawks scored just 2:58 into overtime to get the win.

“Our pace was great,” Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville said. “Both teams had a lot of speed, a lot of rush opportunities. Goaltending was outstanding at both ends. We scored a huge goal there, so it was a good point to get, but at the same time, the lead in a game has been evasive for us.”

At this point in the early season, Quenneville said he’d like to see how his team “plays with a lead” but also expressed what he’s liked so far from his group.

“I think in areas we could be improving on, we’re grasping it a little bit more,” he said. “Whether it’s how we play, how we check, how we use our stick, how you have to score in our league. It’s been a work in progress. I like the pace that we play at. I like the skill that I see regularly, there’s some opportunities on a shift-to-shift basis where there’s some consistency and skill.”

As for tonight, players like McTavish are looking to capitalize on what Quenneville is looking for and discussed how they can do it against the challenge Nashville presents.

“I think the biggest thing is coming in here and getting the two points,” mentioned McTavish. “That’s our only focus right now. [The Predators] defend really well, they’ve got a really good goalie. We’ve got to stay out of the box. They’re a really great team and we’re going to have to bring our A-game tonight.”

Nashville returns home after four-straight road games, three of which were consecutive losses. Erik Haula and Roman Josi each have four points on the season for the Preds.

While Jonathan Marchessault also has four points, reports state he won’t suit up against Anaheim as he is dealing with a lower body injury and missed Saturday’s game as well.

Tonight’s game will air on Victory+ and KCOP-13.