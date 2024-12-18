Ducks, Disneyland Resort to Host Anaheim Ducks Day at Disneyland California Adventure Park

The Ducks have teamed up with Disneyland Resort to host its annual Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure Park and the Downtown Disney District on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. The fan-favorite event will feature a cavalcade, appearances by select Anaheim Ducks players with fan activities, memorable experiences, themed merchandise and specialty food and beverage items.

Guests can look forward to a celebratory cavalcade along the Disney California Adventure Park parade route, from Paradise Gardens Park to Hollywood Land, featuring current Anaheim Ducks players. Additionally, Anaheim Ducks mascot Wild Wing will make special appearances throughout Ducks Day in Hollywood Land.

Hollywood Land will be home to a dedicated “Fan Zone,” with music playing throughout the day. Park guests will have the opportunity to test their hockey skills, take part in meet and greets (space is limited; wristbands required)*, capture photo moments, learn to draw Disney ducks at Animation Academy and party with the Anaheim Ducks Power Players and DJs, including JoJo Maestrado and more. More information is available on Disneyland.com/AnaheimDucksDay.

The Downtown Disney District will host Anaheim Ducks Day Overtime with an exciting fan zone featuring entertainment, fun activities and photo opportunities.

Originally founded by The Walt Disney Company in 1993, the Anaheim Ducks were originally known as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, a name which was inspired by the 1992 Disney film, “The Mighty Ducks.” The name remained the same until the 2006-2007 season when the club officially became known as the Anaheim Ducks.

Fans can purchase theme park tickets and book theme park reservations (subject to availability) to Disney California Adventure Park for Jan. 24, 2025 at Disneyland.com. Currently, there is a limited-time ticket offer for Southern California residents for as low as $67 per day for a 3-Day, 1-Park per day ticket (for a total of $199), on sale now for visits Jan. 1 through May 15, 2025.* There is also a limited-time Kids’ Special Ticket Offer on sale now for visits between Jan. 7 through March 20, 2025. Children ages 3 through 9 can visit a Disneyland Resort theme park for as low as $50 per child with this special 1-Day, 1-Park ticket.**

