Ducks Director of Amateur Scouting Martin Madden Previews the Upcoming NHL Draft

It's a slightly different scenario for the Ducks coming into the 2026 NHL Draft (being held this Friday and Saturday in Buffalo), with the organization as of now not holding a first-round pick and making its first selection at 50th overall.
Anaheim will still have six selections between the second and seventh rounds, and with that comes plenty of pre-draft planning. The man behind that preparation, Director of Amateur Scouting Martin Madden, spoke with Ducks Stream host Alexis Downie about what's to come for the Ducks this weekend.
Alexis Downie:
Martin, how excited are you feeling?
Martin Madden:
It's always an exciting time for the amateur staff. We've gone through our usual spring preparation and we're ready to go.
Downie:
And this year's draft does look different for the Ducks, the team having six picks between the rounds two and seven. This is the first time since 2017, at this moment, that the Ducks don't have a first round pick. Does that change the approach into this year's draft?
Madden:
I think it does a little bit. I mean, the nature of every draft is different by the type of players you have in where we predict they will go. So you try to navigate around that every year. But as you mentioned, we've been pretty busy in the first round and early second rounds for the last 10 years, so this is different for sure.
Downie:
And when you look at just the organization's success this year on the ice, obviously that drops the pick down in the draft in that order there. So what are some things, I guess, that maybe changed with your preparation as a staff going into the draft?
Madden:
Well, as you know, the season was up and down and up, so I think it was a singular year. I don't think I've ever experienced having to chase intently such a broad group of players.
During our January meetings, one day we were making the playoffs and picking around 17, 18, 19. The other day we were in the top five. So at that point we couldn't be focusing on any particular players in the first round.
So our approach was let's take a staff-wide lens to this, let's do our usual work, and let's let the season play out and see where we land. And as a trade deadline approached, it was clear that Pat was looking to improve the team and that we might be using our first round pick to do that, and so.
But even then, there was a condition on that trade with that pick. So it was possible that we would've been picking in the middle of the first round this year. So it kept us on our toes, let's just say.
Downie:
You talked about just having to widen your search. How much do you really rely on your regional scouts in times like that to go and maybe find that exciting prospect that maybe others aren't looking at as much?
Madden:
Yeah. I mean, it is a team exercise. There's no doubt about that. You can't be everywhere. Video helps for sure, but you need boots on the ground, people that know the players in and out, that know their environments and can give you insights on what they're going through on a daily basis. So every year, I mean, this year more than ever, but every year the team, it is a team concept, you need to work together to get this done.
Downie:
And this is the second year that the draft is decentralized. Is there anything that you learned last year that you're going to be taking into this year in terms of maybe your preparation?
Madden:
Hopefully the first round's not quite as long. That's what we're hoping for. But no, I don't think it changes much. The area where it helps, I'm not going to lie, as a staff, we'd like to be on the drafting floor of an arena and have that intensity of the fans being there.
But on the other hand, it is nice to be able to move around, communicate whenever we want with whoever we want around the table very easily, don't have to whisper because two teams or three teams are around you trying to listen to what you're saying. So in that respect, it does allow for a more fluid conversation happening around the table as we watch others get drafted and we prepare for own picks.
Downie:
When you look at the draft class this year, what are some of the strong qualities that stand out about this group?
Madden:
Well, for sure the top of the draft is defensemen-heavy. It's a really good group of defensemen in the top 20, 25 of this year, probably as good, if not better, than 2012 class with many of those defensemen still playing prominent roles in the league. So it defines this draft class, I would say.