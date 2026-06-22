Ducks Director of Amateur Scouting Martin Madden Previews the Upcoming NHL Draft

Downie:

And as you guys get closer to this weekend, is there anything that you're looking to shore up, I guess, before then or anything in particular? I mean, you mentioned to me before this, heading down to Florida and all that.

Madden:

Yeah. I try to keep our process the same and we want to have everybody engaged all the way to the draft. So yes, the season was done a long time ago, but just two weeks ago we were in Buffalo having our May meetings and looking at the combine, interviewing prospects. We've gone and reviewed our list and I've had individual talks with each of our staff members the last few days. On the weekend a number of Russians are down in Florida at the Gold Star Camp, so we'll be there watching, for me, live for the first time, many of those guys, some talented players there as well.

But I think that's the intent here. The goal is to keep everybody's mind sharp and making sure that anything that might happen, that might have happened to these kids since the end of the season we know about. How well have they trained, any injuries, where are they headed?

With NCAA opening up to CHL players, where players are going to be playing next year, it's very fluid. One day they're going one direction, the other they're staying where they're at. So it does play a role as we map out what we think their development path looks like and what we think is best for a particular player. So that's what we're trying to stay on top of in the next week.

Downie:

I'm glad you mentioned that about the NCAA. Has that changed anything for you guys?

Madden:

Well, this year for sure there were a number of first year draft-eligible players who decided to play in the NCAA this year. Moving forward, I think where it impacts us most is the development path moving forward. We draft a player, wherever he is, if he's already in college or he's still playing junior, the NCAA teams are being very, very aggressive recruiting these junior kids.

So it's nice to take a step up, but you want to make sure that the player is in the right situation for him and he's getting enough ice time, he's getting enough opportunities on special teams to keep developing. So we try to get that communication channels open with all these teams so that we know what the situation is moving forward.

Downie:

It really is so interesting to see how that landscape has changed and of course the impact of NIL and all of that with players these days choosing to go play college hockey, but you also mentioned the combine. What was the combine like this year? Was it any different or just kind of business as usual?

Madden:

It is business as usual. We use it as a good time to meet and do our list basically. We finish our overall meetings every year in Buffalo. We like that we have the chance to get to talk to the players as we're discussing them in the same day.

So it's a good dynamic. Some things are said, you can question the player, you get an impression of his personality, and then we have our science, strength, and conditioning staff there giving us some insights on the testing as well, so that's always useful.

Downie:

And, Martin, I know that you've previously mentioned how it's important for your staff to get out early to see some of these players before they could potentially get an injury. Do you feel like you were able to adequately do that this year?

Madden:

Yes. In terms of injuries, it was a light year. Not too many guys missed a lot of time. Off the top of my head, there might have been two important guys that got injured significantly early in the season and didn't come back to play. We had enough viewings. They played in leagues where we are able to fill in the blanks with video. So on that side of things, it was good this year.

Downie:

Also wanted to mention, in talking about the changing landscape with junior hockey, college hockey, all of that, the potential expansion of the USHL to the West Coast, is that exciting in your mind for your group?

Madden:

Well, it's interesting. Not too many details have emerged, right? So I don't know exactly how that will work. Are they looking to keep it all Tier 1, same level USHL all the way through the US? Are they looking to incorporate some of the North American Hockey League teams maybe and play at that level? We need more details, but obviously it is exciting for California players who will have an opportunity to stay close to home and play meaningful hockey at a good level in the future.

Downie:

Yeah, for sure. And then, Martin, in talking about obviously the recent draft class, when you look back at last year, were you happy with some of the progress that they made, some of those players made over the season?

Madden:

Yeah, I think some stayed in juniors or Europe, got to play some pro hockey, got to move up and play the collegiate level. I'm thinking of Eric in this case, which is a meaningful step as an 18-year-old. So it's a process. The young players, there's a 17-year-old or they're still growing, they're still getting stronger.

But as a whole, we were happy with where most of our guys ended up playing, the progress that they made, and our ability to communicate and keep helping them along the way. I mean, Jim could talk more about that, but I think it was a good season in that respect.

Downie:

One of the prospects I did want to mention though, Maxim Masse getting those honors for the CHL. Seeing his growth, what's been your impression of the way he's been able to develop?

Madden:

Max is a really smart player. He's naturally gifted. He's got really good hands and a great release on his shot, and he's got size, but he needed to get stronger, he needed to get faster. And it's interesting that he is the first player in, I think, CHL history to be Rookie of the Year the whole of the three leagues and then MVP two years later.

He worked hard last summer, he worked hard the summer before. You can see a meaningful progress with his skating, with his power. He's decided to take a step towards the NCAA, so he's going to play, I think, at Amherst last year. I think it's a good step for him before playing pro. He's a smart kid. He knows it's going to take some time to be an NHL-level athlete, but he's got the mind and the tools to make it in the future.

Downie:

Awesome. Yeah, it was great to see those honors for him and to follow his journey so far. That's the special part is just seeing the moment that they're drafted to now. I mean, you even think of a guy, Beckett Sennecke this year playing every game this season. Would you have imagined that when your team selected him?

Madden:

Well, to be honest, as a 19-year-old to play every game, no, because we thought, "Okay, the unbelievable talent, he still physically needs to get stronger," but that happened so quickly for him.

And it was great to see him from rookie camp to the end of regular camp, the growth that happened even just in that month period where he figured out, "Okay, I'm confident enough. I know I can play with these guys. I can play the same game I played last year. I just need to take charge and get on with it." So he had a great season. It was nice to see everybody on the staff was really excited about his season for sure.

Downie:

Well, as we wrap up this interview, Martin, I mean, is there anything that maybe Ducks fans can be excited about, be on the lookout for for this year's draft?

Madden:

I think we want to be aggressive with our picks and we won't be sitting around with pick 50 and the picks that you see we have right now and we'll be looking to move to select players that we're passionate about. I think that's the goal.