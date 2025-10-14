Ducks Battle Pens in Home Opener at Honda Center

Fresh off a two-game road start to the season, the Ducks (1-1-0) return to Honda Center for their home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1-0). Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. If the Ducks win tonight, they will clinch their 10th straight home opener victory.

Fans attending the game are encouraged to arrive early and support their team as Ducks players will walk the Orange Carpet starting at 3:30 p.m. outside the South Entrance of Honda Center. In celebration of the first home game of the season, fans in attendance will receive wing masks at their seats courtesy of UCI Health.

Click here for more info on Home Opener festivities.

Additionally, the Ducks will host their first Surprise Puck sale of the season beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio. The sale will feature autographed commemorative pucks for $30 each, available on a first come, first serve basis, with the chance to receive a special orange puck signed by a Ducks player. Fans who get an orange puck will also win an autographed Anaheim Ducks home jersey, with all proceeds benefiting the Anaheim Ducks Foundation.

The Ducks will debut a new on-ice pregame show and also have special opening night festivities including introducing the team’s 2025-26 21st Duck as well as the players, coaches and trainers.

After dropping its first game to the Kraken, Anaheim stormed back with an overtime win on Saturday against the Sharks to even out its record on the season. Chris Kreider made his impact with two goals, including his game-tying score coming with just 51 seconds left in regulation. Leo Carlsson scored the game-winning goal in overtime and notched three points on the evening. Beckett Sennecke scored his second-consecutive goal in as many games continuing the rookie’s strong start to the season.

Radko Gudas believes “a lot of good things came out of this road trip” and shared his thoughts on improvements the Ducks have made defensively and how they can continue to get better as the season progresses.

“I think everybody is starting to understand the D zone a lot more,” Gudas said. “Everybody’s finding where they’re supposed to be in the coverage. It’s really fun to see us learning and having the layers behind each other and helping each other out in some D zone situations. Just getting to know the system and the tendencies of the new guys, it’s one of the more exciting times of the year for the players just finding out how players will react in certain situations.”

As for the Penguins, Sidney Crosby returns for his 21st NHL season and his team enters the game winning eight of its last 11 against the Ducks (8-3-0). Dan Muse is in his first year as the team’s head coach and said he’s noticed the impact the Ducks have made just two games into the season, especially as they lead the NHL with an average of 40 shots on goal per game.

“They’re a team you definitely have to respect and be ready for,” Muse said. “They’ve got a mix of some young players who can be dangerous with too much time and space. Some of the vets they have in there now, especially with some new faces in there, they’ve definitely got a blend.”

Tonight’s game will air on Victory+ / FOX 11 (KTTV).