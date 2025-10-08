Ducks to Host Home Opener at Honda Center Tuesday, October 14

Following Orange Carpet arrivals, fans are welcome to continue the celebration at the Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio, which will feature a live DJ, free face painting and brand-new Ducks merchandise. The Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio, a fan-favorite outdoor area exclusive to fans with a ticket to the game, will return this season. Fans can access this space two hours prior to puck drop every home game, (5:30 p.m. for the Home Opener). Michelob Ultra co-branded Anaheim Ducks aluminum beer can will be available at Puck Drop Patio for $5 until 7 p.m. Fans can also purchase exclusive merchandise in the Anaheim Team Store starting at 10 a.m. Tickets to the club’s Home Opener will be required in order to access the Team Store after 5 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. to cheer on the team during warmups which will be followed by the debut of the new on-ice pregame show and opening night festivities, including the introduction to the team’s 2025-26 21st Duck and special introductions of players, coaches and trainers.

In support of the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the first of four Surprise Puck sales of the 2025-26 season will take place at the Ducks Home Opener in the Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio, beginning at 5:30 p.m. This annual fan-favorite fundraiser will feature a commemorative Orange Country surprise puck for sale for $30 each and will be sold on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. All pucks are autographed, individually wrapped and selected at random. Fans will receive either a Ducks player-autographed commemorative puck or a surprise Ducks player-autographed orange puck. The lucky winners of the Surprise Puck Sale will receive an autographed Anaheim Ducks home jersey by the player who signed the orange puck. All proceeds will benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation.

Individual game tickets can be purchased through AnaheimDucks.com/Tickets, or in person at the Honda Center Box Office. Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season presented by UCI Health are priced as low as $25 per game including parking. Membership benefits include guaranteed giveaway items, discounts on concessions and merchandise, interest-free payment plans and the best locations. Fans can learn more about memberships by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/OAMemberships or calling 1-877-WILD-WING.

Fans interested in customizing their own 2025-26 ticket plans can visit this link.