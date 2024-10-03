Ducks Announce Visit Anaheim as Inaugural Away Game Jersey Patch Partner

The Ducks and Visit Anaheim announced a partnership agreement today, beginning with the 2024-25 NHL season, introducing the addition of the Visit Anaheim patch on the Ducks’ white away jerseys. Visit Anaheim, the official sales and marketing organization for Anaheim, will be the first-ever partner to have its logo featured on a Ducks away jersey.

The sponsorship highlights the deep connection between Anaheim’s premier NHL team and the city’s thriving tourism industry. As the Ducks travel across North America during the 2024-25 season, Visit Anaheim will take center ice on the team’s away jerseys, showcasing the vibrant destination to hockey fans nationwide. This partnership represents a commitment to promoting Anaheim as a first-class travel destination, driving continued tourism growth.

“It’s an honor for Visit Anaheim to be the first away jersey sponsor of the Anaheim Ducks, marking a significant collaboration between the team and the city they call home,” said Mike Waterman, President & CEO, Visit Anaheim. “We’re excited to reach new audiences and inspire more visitors to experience everything Anaheim has to offer."

The Visit Anaheim logo will be worn for all regular-season and postseason games in which the team wears its away jerseys. The patch will be emblazoned on the upper right chest of the Ducks jerseys. Among partnership activations including in-arena signage, social media assets, Victory+ and FOX Plus broadcast elements, Visit Anaheim will also be the presenting sponsor at an Anaheim Ducks home game during the 2024-25 season. The club unveiled its new away jerseys featuring the Visit Anaheim logo to select Orange Alliance season ticket holders and sponsors during an exclusive event at Honda Center on Tuesday, October 1.

"Our partnership with Visit Anaheim speaks to our organization’s roots and commitment to the City of Anaheim," said Aaron Teats, Club President of the Anaheim Ducks. "Stitching the Visit Anaheim logo to our away jerseys is a testament to our long-term partnership and devotion to making a positive impact in the community for years to come. We are honored to represent Anaheim and the entire Orange County community with pride during our games on the road as we look to deliver an exceptional product to our fans and customers on and off the ice.”

The new away jersey design featuring the Visit Anaheim logo will make its debut during the Ducks' first road game of the season on October 12. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase these jerseys and show their support for both the team and the city of Anaheim.