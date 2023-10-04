Ducks Announce 30th Anniversary Season Opening Weekend Schedule

The Ducks announced the club's schedule for a 30th Anniversary Opening Weekend on October 14-15. The Ducks will begin the 2023-24 regular season with consecutive games starting on the road Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. the reigning Stanley Cup champion, Vegas Golden Knights (7 p.m.), followed by its home opener Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes (5:30 p.m.).

The 30th anniversary festivities will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, with a Season Opener Celebration and Watch Party at Brewery X in Anaheim as the Ducks face off against the Golden Knights. The Ducks’ Season Opener Celebration and Watch Party will include food, beverages, merchandise in addition to appearances from mascot Wild Wing, Power Players, Street Team members and DJ JoJo Maestrado. The Anaheim Ducks Street Team will also participate in the Irvine Global Village Festival hosted at Great Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ducks fans are encouraged to arrive early for the Anaheim Ducks’ Home Opener on Sunday, Oct. 15, particularly to take part in the 30th anniversary season player arrivals. Players will start to walk the plum carpet beginning at 2 p.m. on the south side of the arena near the Wild Wing statue. Players and alumni will greet and welcome back fans on the carpet. They will also be interviewed on the main stage by Ducks broadcaster, Kent French, in addition to live interviews on Ducks Stream by host, Alexis Downie. Ducks Stream will air live coverage of the Home Opener Player Arrival.

The Anaheim Team Store will debut limited-edition, 30th anniversary merchandise in addition to the opportunity for fans to preorder the club’s 30th anniversary jersey in honor of its grand reopening at 4 p.m. Select merchandise will also be available online at AnaheimTeamStore.com. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5 p.m. to enjoy the pregame show and opening night festivities including the introduction to the team’s 2023-24 21st Duck and special introductions for players, coaches and trainers.

At Puck Drop Patio on the north side of the arena, fans can experience music, prizes, unique food truck fare, including Cathy’s Cookies and Taqueria Hoy and check out the latest Ducks merchandise. Puck Drop Patio opens at 3:30 p.m. and will remain open through the end of the second intermission. SoCal Honda will also be on-site giving away free parking for fifty lucky Honda drivers and upgrading seats throughout the night. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Honda while all fans in attendance will receive a light-up wristband presented by Western National Property Management. At the conclusion of the game, up to 10,000 fans will receive a 2023-24 Ducks magnet schedule presented by Bally Sports at arena exits.

The Anaheim Ducks Foundation will conduct the first 50/50 raffle of the regular season with proceeds benefiting the Foundation’s mission of supporting programs that produce positive change for children and families throughout Southern California by providing educational opportunities, broadening access to the sport of hockey, and addressing the health and wellness needs of our community. Fans can visit kiosks located behind sections 207, 212, 218, 224, 413 and 430 or find a roaming seller on the concourse to purchase the Opening Night Special of 93 tickets for $40. 50/50 raffle sellers will be wearing bright blue 50/50 raffle shirts throughout Honda Center.

Limited individual game tickets can still be purchased through AnaheimDucks.com/Tickets, by phone with Ticketmaster at (714) 703-2545 or in person at the Honda Center Box Office. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit our parking website for up-to-date maps, step-by-step navigational videos, and to pre-purchase parking. Due to construction, fans are encouraged to allow extra time to park and arrive for the game. More information about arena policies and how to prepare for the Home Opener is available in our Gameday Guide.

Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season presented by UCI Health are available now, starting as low as $15 per game. Membership benefits include a future game exchange program, guaranteed giveaways from the 2023-24 Promotional Schedule, discounts on concessions and merchandise, no-interest payment plans and, of course, the best locations in Honda Center. Fans can become part of the Orange Alliance and place deposits on tailored Flex Plan ticket packages by calling 1-877-WILD-WING or visiting AnaheimDucks.com/JoinTheAlliance.