Ducks Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

The Ducks have revealed their 2025–26 promotional schedule featuring 23 giveaway and theme nights at Honda Center. To begin the season, all fans attending Opening Night (Oct. 14 vs. Pittsburgh) will receive a Wild Wing mask presented by UCI Health.

The first 10,000 fans at select games throughout the season will enjoy exclusive giveaways, including a luggage tag presented by Western National Property Management (Nov. 17), a boy band T-shirt presented by Honda during a Y2K-themed New Year's Eve game (Dec. 31) and a wearable blanket presented by Vida Divina (Jan. 19). Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance on Feb. 1 and March 4 will receive mini fingerboards presented by DigAlert.

For the full giveaway and promotional schedule with additional details, please visit AnaheimDucks.com/Promotions.

November giveaways include a poncho presented by HERDEZ® brand salsa during the club’s Día de Muertos celebration (Nov. 2) and a Native American Heritage Night hat presented by Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation (Nov. 19).

Another highlight is Wild Wing's Baseball Bonanza on Angels Night (April 9), featuring the team’s beloved mascot with activities for all ages while celebrating our neighbors, the Los Angeles Angels. Fans in attendance will receive an Angels jersey presented by Chick-fil-A. Returning fan-favorite theme nights include Ducks x Anime (Dec. 5), Pride Party (Jan. 2), Come Out + Play Night with The Offspring (Feb. 3) and Women in Sports Night (March 8).

The Ducks will continue honoring local community heroes at Honda Center with five Heroes Nights: Military Appreciation Night benefiting nonprofit organization United Heroes League (Nov. 9), Law Enforcement Appreciation Night benefiting nonprofit organizations California Peace Officers Memorial Foundation and National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (Nov. 22), Healthcare Professionals Appreciation Night (Dec. 5), Fire and Rescue Appreciation Night benefiting nonprofit organization Fallen Firefighter Relief Fund (Feb. 1) and Educator Appreciation Night (Feb. 27). Each night will highlight and celebrate community heroes with signature Ducks traditions, including Salute to Those Who Serve, Zamboni® rides during intermissions, video scoreboard recognition and more.

In support of the NHL’s league-wide Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, the Ducks will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UCI Health, benefiting Jessie Rees Foundation (Nov. 20). The club will also host the annual fan-favorite charitable game, CHOCO Day (March 22). The Ducks will celebrate Health & Wellness Night presented by UCI Health (March 30) and Autism Awareness Night presented by Easterseals Disability Services (April 4).

The promotional schedule concludes with Fan Appreciation Night (April 12), featuring the fan-favorite “Jersey Off Their Backs” presentation following the game. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive soccer jerseys, and throughout the evening will have the chance to win prizes and exclusive collectibles.

Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025–26 season presented by UCI Health are priced as low as $25 per game including parking. Membership benefits include guaranteed giveaway items, discounts on concessions and merchandise, interest-free payment plans and the best locations. Fans can learn more about memberships by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/OAMemberships or calling 1-877-WILD-WING.

Fans interested in 2025-26 ticket plans can request more information here.