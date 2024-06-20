Ducks Announce 2024 Preseason Schedule

The Ducks today announced the club’s 2024 preseason schedule, which includes six exhibition contests all in the state of California prior to the start of the club’s 2024-25 regular season campaign.

The Ducks will host three home games at Honda Center and participate in three road contests. Anaheim’s three home games include Thursday, Sept. 26 vs. the San Jose Sharks (7 p.m.), in addition to Monday, Sept. 30 vs. the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m.) and Wednesday, Oct. 2 vs. Utah (7 p.m.).

The Ducks will visit San Jose at SAP Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24 (7 p.m.) and Friday, Oct. 4 (7 p.m.). In addition, Anaheim will participate in a neutral-site game on Saturday, Sept. 28 against Los Angeles as part of the ‘Empire Classic’ at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. (3 p.m.).

Tickets for all three exhibition games are included for Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships in 2024-25, starting at low as $18 per game. Fans have the opportunity to explore the best available season seats to purchase 2024-25 Orange Alliance memberships and learn about the benefits of becoming a member at the Ducks’ Summer Flock Party on Sunday, June 30 at Honda Center from noon to 4 p.m. To RSVP to the Summer Flock Party, please visit AnaheimDucks.com/FlockParty.

Fans can learn more about memberships by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/OAMemberships or calling 1-877-WILD-WING. Individual tickets for Anaheim’s 2024 preseason home games will go on sale later this summer.

Below is Anaheim’s complete 2024 preseason schedule: