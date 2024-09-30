Ducks Announce 2024-25 Television Schedule

The Ducks, Victory+ and FOX Plus (KCOP Channel 13) today announced the club's local television schedule for the 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season. All 82 regular-season games will be available locally.

Seventy-eight regular-season games will air live on Victory+, free of charge on the newly formed direct-to-consumer streaming service created by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC). In addition, 65 Ducks games will air on over-the-air television, with 59 available on FOX Plus (channel 13) and six on KTTV FOX 11 (channel 11). All locally broadcast Ducks game will be available to 100% of the Los Angeles regional market, entirely free to all fans.

Four Ducks games will also air nationally, including one on ESPN, two on ESPN+ /Hulu, in addition to one contest on TNT.

John Ahlers has the call in his 23rd season as the Ducks television play-by-play voice. Ahlers will once again be joined in the broadcast booth by color analyst Brian Hayward, who enters his 31st consecutive season with the team. Hayward is in line to broadcast his 2,000th NHL game with the Ducks this season (Dec. 9 @ MTL). Guy Hebert reprises his role as television studio analyst for an 11th season, proving insightful and entertaining analysis throughout the broadcast. Aly Lozoff returns for her sixth season with the Ducks’ local broadcasts, her first serving as host for all pre, post and intermission reports in addition to creating exclusive on-demand content for Victory+.

All locally-televised games will feature exclusive live shows prior to and immediately following all home and road telecasts. Lozoff will lead discussion alongside Hebert while Hayward joins Hebert to provide analysis for all home broadcasts. Alexis Downie, Host & Content Producer for the Anaheim Ducks and Ducks Stream, will make her television debut this season with games on FOX Plus, contributing an exclusive 15-minute content feature airing prior to each live broadcast.

Ducks games on Victory+ are available for download via all streaming and internet devices, including smart TVs, tablets, smart phones and other over-the-top (OTT) devices. The club’s 65 games on FOX Plus (channel 13) and KTTV FOX (channel 11) will be available throughout the Los Angeles Designated Market Area. Viewers are encouraged to download the Victory+ app.

