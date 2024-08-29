Ducks Announce 2024-25 National Television Schedule, Game Time Changes

The Ducks 2024-25 national broadcast schedule was revealed today by ESPN and TNT Sports.

Four Ducks games will air nationally, including one on ESPN, two on ESPN+ and Hulu, and one contest on TNT. Below is the club’s national television schedule for the 2024-25 season.

Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Dallas (ESPN+)

Wednesday, March 12 @ Utah (TNT)

Tuesday, April 10 @ Los Angels (ESPN+)

Sunday, April 13 vs. Colorado (ESPN)

In addition, the Ducks and NHL announced game time changes for six games on the club’s 2024-25 regular season schedule. Those time changes are below, with all time changes reflected in Pacific Time (PT):

Tuesday, Oct. 22 vs. San Jose – game time changed from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Dallas – game time changed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 @ Los Angeles – game time changed from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12 @ Utah – game time changed from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 10 @ Los Angeles – game time changed from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 13 vs. Colorado – game time changed from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Anaheim’s full 2024-25 television schedule will be announced at a later date.