Ducks and Ryoko Rain Collaborate on Exclusive Capsule Collection

Orange County brands join forces to launch a limited-edition apparel line featuring the first-ever “Duck-foot clog” available Nov. 22 at the Ducks Team Store

2025-26_ADHC_Ryoko-Rain-Launch-Assets_Web-Image_2568x1444

The partnership merges hockey, culture and fashion, reflecting both brands’ dedication to creativity and their shared Orange County roots. The limited-edition collection includes four jackets, seven outerwear pieces, three hats, a rhinestone skull beanie, four shirts, two shorts and the signature Duck-foot clog.

“Every Ryoko Rain collection starts with a story, and this one is about an iconic hockey brand doing the unexpected with us — from ice to street, from athlete to community,” said Garrett James, Founder and Creative Director for Ryoko Rain. “The Ducks capsule is playful, bold, and disruptive in the best way possible. We wanted to push the boundaries and go beyond expectations to create something no other NHL organization has done.”

Ryoko Rain was founded by James in 2021, whose vision is shaped by the legacy of his Japanese heritage and the family values passed down through generations. The cultural influence is central to Ryoko Rain’s aesthetic and purpose, as each design is intended to tell a story of transformation, strength and community.

Ryoko_Rain_Finals_284_2000x3000 copy

The campaign, themed “Duck Hunting Duck Hunter,” features Anaheim Ducks players Leo Carlsson, Lukas Dostal, Radko Gudas, Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba and Frank Vatrano in a locker room-inspired editorial. Each piece blends the Ducks’ iconic identity with Ryoko Rain’s narrative-driven approach, offering fans a fresh and fashion-forward expression of team pride.

“The Ducks have always been more than a hockey team, we’re part of the heartbeat of Orange County,” said Merit Tully, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the Anaheim Ducks. “This collaboration with Ryoko Rain showcases that identity, connects with fans in a new way, and highlights that Ducks hockey carries style and edge both on and off the ice.”

With this collaboration, the Ducks join a select group of NHL franchises exploring the intersection of sport and fashion, setting themselves apart through a large-scale, creative collection rooted in community and culture.

Text CLOG to 81883 to sign up for the Ducks text club and have a chance to win a pair of the Duck-foot clogs.

About Ryoko Rain
Ryoko Rain, founded by Garrett James, is a luxury streetwear and fashion brand rooted in Japanese heritage and values of family, tradition, and community. Established in 2021, Ryoko Rain’s signature butterfly symbol, quality, and innovative design have propelled it to the forefront of streetwear fashion. Worn by the biggest names in sports and entertainment, the brand has evolved into more than a clothing line; it’s a story of people, community, evolution, and purpose. Learn more at www.ryokorain.com.

