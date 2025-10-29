Ducks and Ryoko Rain Collaborate on Exclusive Capsule Collection

The partnership merges hockey, culture and fashion, reflecting both brands’ dedication to creativity and their shared Orange County roots. The limited-edition collection includes four jackets, seven outerwear pieces, three hats, a rhinestone skull beanie, four shirts, two shorts and the signature Duck-foot clog.

“Every Ryoko Rain collection starts with a story, and this one is about an iconic hockey brand doing the unexpected with us — from ice to street, from athlete to community,” said Garrett James, Founder and Creative Director for Ryoko Rain. “The Ducks capsule is playful, bold, and disruptive in the best way possible. We wanted to push the boundaries and go beyond expectations to create something no other NHL organization has done.”

Ryoko Rain was founded by James in 2021, whose vision is shaped by the legacy of his Japanese heritage and the family values passed down through generations. The cultural influence is central to Ryoko Rain’s aesthetic and purpose, as each design is intended to tell a story of transformation, strength and community.