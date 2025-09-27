PREVIEW: Ducks and Kings Face Off in Third Meeting of Preseason, This Time in Bakersfield

The Ducks’ preseason slate continues today as the team squares off against the Kings for the third time this week. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. and the game will be played at a neutral site, Dignity Health Arena, in Bakersfield, Calif. The two teams will meet one final time this preseason on Saturday, October 4 in LA.

The Ducks (1-2-0) are looking to notch their first win against the Kings (3-0-0) this preseason after falling to the team, 3-0, on Wednesday. Lukas Dostal started the game for Anaheim stopping 15-of-16 shots in 31:39 time on ice while Calle Clang stopped 10-of-12 shots in relief.

With only three games under his belt as head coach, Joel Quenneville discussed how he wants to see his players “take the hesitation out of the game” and become more comfortable with his coaching and concepts as the team inches closer to regular season play.

“It should be instinctual as you go along and practice every day, so it’s almost like it becomes habit,” he said. “We talk a lot about our habits and [how they] can help the system as well. Over the course of the year, there'd be some games you're very disappointed in, you're just sitting there, but it's too early, and we'll think about why we could have been at this level today.”

After seeing the Kings twice already, a couple of Ducks players described what LA does well and what Anaheim needs to do to come out victorious. “The Kings do a good job moving the puck fast,” said Stian Solberg. “They’re good in transition… We need to play the puck faster and get to the offensive zone and get some shots on that.”

“They’re always a hard team to play,” added Ryan Poehling. “The systems they’ve had intact for a long time now and those guys we played the last game [have] played four or five years together. They kind of have their set lineup in stone. They just don’t make mistakes… I think you just have to go into a game knowing you’re going to get maybe five (or) six Grade As, maybe, and you have to make the most of them. And defensively, just do your part and make the most of it defensively.”

Today's game will be streamed on AnaheimDucks.com and the Honda Center + Ducks mobile app.

TODAY'S LINEUP

12 Colangelo

25 Poehling

39 Phillips

40 Bailey

41 Gaucher

42 Washe

45 Sennecke

47 Warren

48 Myatovic

51 Zellweger

57 Sidorov

59 Pastujov

60 Hinds

67 Luneau

73 Mysak

74 Moore

75 Caulfield

98 Mintyukov

Goalies

34 Mrazek

78 Suchanek