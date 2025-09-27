PREVIEW: Ducks and Kings Face Off in Third Meeting of Preseason, This Time in Bakersfield

The Ducks’ preseason slate continues today as the team squares off against the Kings for the third time this week. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. and the game will be played at a neutral site, Dignity Health Arena, in Bakersfield, Calif. The two teams will meet one final time this preseason on Saturday, October 4 in LA.
The Ducks (1-2-0) are looking to notch their first win against the Kings (3-0-0) this preseason after falling to the team, 3-0, on Wednesday. Lukas Dostal started the game for Anaheim stopping 15-of-16 shots in 31:39 time on ice while Calle Clang stopped 10-of-12 shots in relief.
With only three games under his belt as head coach, Joel Quenneville discussed how he wants to see his players “take the hesitation out of the game” and become more comfortable with his coaching and concepts as the team inches closer to regular season play.
“It should be instinctual as you go along and practice every day, so it’s almost like it becomes habit,” he said. “We talk a lot about our habits and [how they] can help the system as well. Over the course of the year, there'd be some games you're very disappointed in, you're just sitting there, but it's too early, and we'll think about why we could have been at this level today.”
After seeing the Kings twice already, a couple of Ducks players described what LA does well and what Anaheim needs to do to come out victorious. “The Kings do a good job moving the puck fast,” said Stian Solberg. “They’re good in transition… We need to play the puck faster and get to the offensive zone and get some shots on that.”
“They’re always a hard team to play,” added Ryan Poehling. “The systems they’ve had intact for a long time now and those guys we played the last game [have] played four or five years together. They kind of have their set lineup in stone. They just don’t make mistakes… I think you just have to go into a game knowing you’re going to get maybe five (or) six Grade As, maybe, and you have to make the most of them. And defensively, just do your part and make the most of it defensively.”
Today's game will be streamed on AnaheimDucks.com and the Honda Center + Ducks mobile app.
TODAY'S LINEUP
12 Colangelo
25 Poehling
39 Phillips
40 Bailey
41 Gaucher
42 Washe
45 Sennecke
47 Warren
48 Myatovic
51 Zellweger
57 Sidorov
59 Pastujov
60 Hinds
67 Luneau
73 Mysak
74 Moore
75 Caulfield
98 Mintyukov
Goalies
34 Mrazek
78 Suchanek