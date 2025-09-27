PREVIEW: Ducks and Kings Face Off in Third Meeting of Preseason, This Time in Bakersfield

2025-26_ADHC_SM_AWAY_Gameday_TWT_1920x1080
By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks’ preseason slate continues today as the team squares off against the Kings for the third time this week. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. and the game will be played at a neutral site, Dignity Health Arena, in Bakersfield, Calif. The two teams will meet one final time this preseason on Saturday, October 4 in LA.

The Ducks (1-2-0) are looking to notch their first win against the Kings (3-0-0) this preseason after falling to the team, 3-0, on Wednesday. Lukas Dostal started the game for Anaheim stopping 15-of-16 shots in 31:39 time on ice while Calle Clang stopped 10-of-12 shots in relief.

With only three games under his belt as head coach, Joel Quenneville discussed how he wants to see his players “take the hesitation out of the game” and become more comfortable with his coaching and concepts as the team inches closer to regular season play.

“It should be instinctual as you go along and practice every day, so it’s almost like it becomes habit,” he said. “We talk a lot about our habits and [how they] can help the system as well. Over the course of the year, there'd be some games you're very disappointed in, you're just sitting there, but it's too early, and we'll think about why we could have been at this level today.”

After seeing the Kings twice already, a couple of Ducks players described what LA does well and what Anaheim needs to do to come out victorious. “The Kings do a good job moving the puck fast,” said Stian Solberg. “They’re good in transition… We need to play the puck faster and get to the offensive zone and get some shots on that.”

“They’re always a hard team to play,” added Ryan Poehling. “The systems they’ve had intact for a long time now and those guys we played the last game [have] played four or five years together. They kind of have their set lineup in stone. They just don’t make mistakes… I think you just have to go into a game knowing you’re going to get maybe five (or) six Grade As, maybe, and you have to make the most of them. And defensively, just do your part and make the most of it defensively.”

Today's game will be streamed on AnaheimDucks.com and the Honda Center + Ducks mobile app.

TODAY'S LINEUP

12 Colangelo
25 Poehling
39 Phillips
40 Bailey
41 Gaucher
42 Washe
45 Sennecke
47 Warren
48 Myatovic
51 Zellweger
57 Sidorov
59 Pastujov
60 Hinds
67 Luneau
73 Mysak
74 Moore
75 Caulfield
98 Mintyukov

Goalies
34 Mrazek
78 Suchanek

News Feed

PREVIEW: Ducks Host Rival Kings in Preseason Battle at Honda Center 

Get Ready for the Season with the Ducks Gameday Guide

PREVIEW: Ducks Host Mammoth in First Home Game of Preseason

PREVIEW: Ducks Start Their Preseason on the Road Against Kings in Ontario

Ducks Announce 2025 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Ducks to Open Training Camp presented by BYLT Thursday at Great Park Ice

Ducks Announce BYLT as Official Partner

Ducks Downed by Kings 4-1 in Final Game of Golden State Rookie Faceoff Presented by Arrowhead Water

Ducks Fall to Sharks in Spirited Opening Game of Golden State Rookie Faceoff

Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Presented By Honda Friday at Tijeras Creek GC

Ducks Announce 2025 Golden State Rookie Faceoff Roster

Ducks' 2025-26 National Television Schedule Announced

Ducks Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

Ducks to Host Golden State Rookie Faceoff presented by Arrowhead Water at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena Sept. 12-14

Great Park Ice to Host 2025 Warrior For Life Fund Face-Off For Heroes - Anaheim Memorial Game

Ducks Sign Washe to Two-Year Contract

Ducks Sign Colangelo to Two-Year Contract

Ducks Top Prospects for 2025-26