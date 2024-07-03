Ducks Acquire Forward Fabbri and a Conditional 2025 Fourth-Round Pick from Detroit 

The Ducks have acquired left wing/center Robby Fabbri and a conditional 2025 fourth-round selection from the Detroit Red Wings for goaltender Gage Alexander. Anaheim will receive the earlier of Detroit’s own fourth-round pick in 2025 or Boston’s fourth-round pick in 2025 (previously acquired by Detroit March 2, 2023).

Fabbri, 28 (1/22/96), tied a career high with 18 goals in 2023-24 with Detroit, registering 18-14=32 points in 68 games. He helped St. Louis to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019, appearing in 10 postseason contests while earning one goal. The 6-1, 185-pound forward has scored 98-102=200 points in 398 career NHL games with Detroit (2019-24) and St. Louis (2015-19). He has also appeared in 30 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, scoring 5-11=16 points.

“Robby is a grit and sandpaper type of player that plays with energy and fits with what we are trying to do," Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek said. "He also possesses a nice combination of skill and scoring ability that we need.”

Selected by St. Louis in the first round (21st overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Fabbri led the Blues to the 2016 Western Conference Final when he became the youngest player in Blues history at 20 years, 110 days to score a goal in a Game 7 May 11, 2016 vs. Dallas. Fabbri scored 18-19=37 points as a rookie in 2015-16, tallying a career high in points, assists and appearances (72).

The Mississauga, Ontario native helped Canada to a gold medal at the 2015 World Junior Championship, scoring 2-4=6 points in five tournament games. He also earned gold with Canada at the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial. Fabbri was named the OHL Playoffs MVP in 2014, scoring 13-15=28 points in 16 postseason games. He also won OHL championships in 2011-12 and 2013-14. He scored 80-91=171 points with a +67 rating in 147 career OHL regular-season games, while also scoring 14-19=33 points in 30 OHL Playoff outings.

Alexander, 22 (7/2/02), was selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft. He appeared in 16 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 5-7-3 record. The Okotoks, Alberta native spent the 2023-24 season with the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL, going 5-8-1 in 19 appearances. In 60 career Western Hockey League games, Alexander earned a 33-16-6 record with a 2.81 goals-against average and .902 save percentage (SV%).