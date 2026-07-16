Ducks 2026-27 Season Schedule Announced

The Ducks will again host all 31 NHL opponents at Honda Center as part of their 2026-27 home schedule. The club will play 28 games within the Pacific Division, 24 games versus Central Division opponents and 32 against the Eastern Conference. Anaheim will have 19 home weekend dates, including five Friday games, five Saturday games and nine Sunday contests. The Ducks will host a 10-game homestand from Dec. 22- Jan. 14, tying the franchise record for the longest homestand in club history (also 2022-23).

The Freeway Faceoff against the Los Angeles Kings begins with a back-to-back matchup starting at Honda Center on Friday, Nov. 27 (1 p.m.) for Anaheim’s annual day-after-Thanksgiving game. The club will visit Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, Nov. 28 (6 p.m.) and Monday, March 1 (7:30 p.m.). The rivalry will return to Honda Center for the Ducks’ final home game of the regular season on Tuesday, April 6 (7 p.m.).

Additional highlights include appearances from the Edmonton Oilers (Oct. 7 and April 3), Boston Bruins (Oct. 16), Toronto Maple Leafs (Dec. 29), Philadelphia Flyers (Jan. 3), Washington Capitals (Jan. 10), New York Rangers (Jan. 12), Chicago Blackhawks (Jan. 28 and Feb. 11) and Montreal Canadiens (Feb. 27). The Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes will visit Orange County on Tuesday, March 16.

Individual regular season and preseason tickets for all Ducks games at Honda Center will go on sale later this summer. Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season presented by UCI Health are priced as low as $34 per game. Membership benefits include a future game exchange program, discounts on concessions and merchandise, interest-free payment plans and the best locations. Fans can learn more about memberships by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/OAMemberships or calling 1-877-WILD-WING.

Below is the Ducks’ 2026-27 season schedule. Ducks Stream, the club’s 24/7 free audio streaming network and the most comprehensive team-focused coverage of the NHL, will carry all 84 games. Anaheim’s local and national television schedules will be released at a later date.

2026-27 SCHEDULE

Times in PT and subject to change | Home game opponents in all caps

Fri., Oct. 2 @ Vegas at 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 4 vs. FLORIDA at 5 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 7 vs. EDMONTON at 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 9 @ Winnipeg at 5 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 10 @ Calgary at 7 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 13 vs. CALGARY at 6:45 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 16 vs. BOSTON at 7 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 19 @ NY Rangers at 4 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 20 @ NY Islanders at 4 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 22 @ New Jersey at 4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 24 @ Philadelphia at 10 a.m.

Tue., Oct. 27 vs. VANCOUVER at 7 p.m.

Thu., Oct. 29 vs. BUFFALO at 7 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 1 vs. OTTAWA at 5 p.m.

Tue., Nov. 3 @ Vancouver at 7 p.m.

Thu., Nov. 5 @ Edmonton at 6 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 6 @ Calgary at 6 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 8 vs. PITTSBURGH at 5 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 11 vs. NASHVILLE at 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 14 vs. NY ISLANDERS at 7 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 15 vs. CALGARY at 5 p.m.

Tue., Nov. 17 @ St. Louis at 5 p.m.

Thu., Nov. 19 @ Colorado at 6 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 21 @ Utah at 6 p.m.

Mon., Nov. 23 @ Seattle at 6:40 p.m.

Wed., Nov. 25 vs. SAN JOSE at 6:30 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 27 vs. LOS ANGELES at 1 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 28 @ Los Angeles at 6 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 1 vs. MINNESOTA at 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 4 vs. SEATTLE at 7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 6 vs. WINNIPEG at 5 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 8 @ Ottawa at 4 p.m.

Thu., Dec. 10 @ Montreal at 4 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 12 @ Buffalo at 4 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 13 @ Toronto 4 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 16 vs. VANCOUVER at 6 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 18 @ Minnesota at 5 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 20 @ Edmonton at 5 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 22 vs. VEGAS at 7 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 27 vs. COLORADO at 5 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 29 vs. TORONTO at 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 1 vs. NEW JERSEY at 1 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 3 vs. PHILADELPHIA at 5 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 5 vs. MINNESOTA at 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 8 vs. DALLAS at 7 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 10 vs. WASHINGTON at 5 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 12 vs. NY RANGERS at 7 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 14 vs. ST. LOUIS at 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 16 @ Winnipeg at 4 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 19 @ Detroit at 4 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 21 @ Pittsburgh at 4 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 23 @ Carolina at 4 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 24 @ Columbus at 2 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 26 @ Dallas at 5 p.m.

Thu., Jan. 28 vs. CHICAGO at 7 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 30 vs. NASHVILLE at 7 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 9 vs. DETROIT at 7 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 11 vs. CHICAGO at 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 13 @ Nashville at 10:30 a.m.

Mon., Feb. 15 @ Boston at 9:30 a.m.

Tue., Feb. 16 @ Washington at 4 p.m.

Thu., Feb. 18 @ Tampa Bay at 4 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 20 @ Florida at 2 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 24 vs. SEATTLE at 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 26 @ Vegas at 6 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 27 vs. MONTREAL at 4 p.m.

Mon., March 1 @ Los Angeles at 7 7 p.m.

Fri., March 5 vs. TAMPA BAY at 7 p.m.

Sun., March 7 vs. COLUMBUS at 5 p.m.

Wed., March 10 @ Dallas at 6:30 p.m.

Sat., March 13 @ St. Louis at 3:30 p.m.

Sun., March 14 @ Chicago at 1:30 p.m.

Tue., March 16 vs. CAROLINA at 7 p.m.

Thu., March 18 vs. UTAH at 7 p.m.

Sat., March 20 vs. VEGAS at 7:30 p.m.

Mon., March 22 vs. SAN JOSE at 7 p.m.

Wed., March 24 @ San Jose vs. 7 p.m.

Thu., March 25 @ Seattle at 6:40 p.m.

Sat., March 27 @ Vancouver at 1 p.m.

Tue., March 30 vs. COLORADO at 7 p.m.

Thu., April 1 @ Utah at 6 p.m.

Sat., April 3 vs. EDMONTON at 7 p.m.

Tue., April 6 vs. LOS ANGELES at 7 p.m.

Sat., April 10 @ San Jose at 1 p.m.