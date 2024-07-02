Ducks 2024-25 Schedule Announced

The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the complete Anaheim Ducks 2024-25 regular-season schedule presented by UCI Health. The Ducks will begin the regular season with consecutive road games beginning Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. the San Jose Sharks (7 p.m.) followed by a match up against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, Oct. 13 (7 p.m.). The season opening back-to-back marks the 12th time in franchise history Anaheim will begin a season with a back-to-back (prior 11 includes three international, eight in North America). The club’s home opener is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 16 vs. the Utah Hockey Club (7 p.m.) and the regular-season Honda Center debut of the club’s new primary uniforms.

The Ducks will again host all 31 NHL opponents at Honda Center as part of their 2024-25 home schedule. The club will play 26 games within the Pacific Division, 24 games versus Central Division opponents and 32 against the Eastern Conference. Anaheim will have 23 home weekend dates, including nine Friday games, three Saturday games and 11 Sunday contests. The Ducks will host the longest homestand of the season, a six-game stretch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 15.

The four-game Freeway Faceoff against the Los Angeles Kings begins Sunday, Oct. 20 at Honda Center (5 p.m.). The Ducks will also host the Kings for Anaheim’s annual day-after Thanksgiving game at Honda Center on Friday, Nov. 29 (1 p.m.). The club will visit Crypto.com Arena Saturday, Feb. 8 (7 p.m.) and Thursday, April 10 (7:30 p.m.).

Additional highlights include appearances from the Chicago Blackhawks (Nov. 3), Detroit Red Wings (Nov. 15), New Jersey Devils (New Year’s Even, Dec. 31), Pittsburgh Penguins (Jan. 23), Montreal Canadiens (Feb. 2), Washington Capitals (March 11), Boston Bruins (March 26), New York Rangers (March 28), Toronto Maple Leafs (March 30) and Fan Appreciation Night April 13 vs. Colorado. The Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will visit Orange County on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The Ducks will visit Utah for the first time this season at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Dec. 22 and March 12.

Individual regular season and preseason tickets for all Ducks games at Honda Center will go on sale later this summer. Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance Season Ticket Memberships for the 2024-25 season presented by UCI Health are priced at less than $19 per game. Membership benefits include a future game exchange program, discounts on concessions and merchandise, interest-free payment plans and the best locations. Fans can learn more about memberships by visiting AnaheimDucks.com/OAMemberships or calling 1-877-WILD-WING.

Below is the Ducks’ 2024-25 season schedule, which can also be found at AnaheimDucks.com/Schedule. Ducks Stream, the club’s 24/7 free audio streaming network and the most comprehensive team-focused coverage of the NHL, will carry all 82 games. Anaheim’s local and national television schedules will be released at a later date.

Ducks 2024-25 Schedule

Preaseason

Tues., Sept. 24 @ San Jose at 7 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 26 vs. SAN JOSE at 7 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 28 @ Los Angeles at 3 p.m. (Empire Classic at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif.)

Mon., Sept. 30 vs. LOS ANGELES at 7 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 2 vs. UTAH at 7 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 4 @ San Jose at 7 p.m.

Regular Season