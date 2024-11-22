'Coolest Guy of All Time' World War II Vet 'Papa Jake' Larson Meets the Ducks

Most days, Radko Gudas, Alex Killorn and Cam Fowler are the veterans of the Anaheim Ducks locker room, but Friday morning that trio and the rest of their teammates were quintessential wide-eyed rookies.

The Ducks welcomed 101-year-old World War II veteran 'Papa Jake' Larson to Honda Center before the club's game Friday against Buffalo.

Larson, who will be honored tonight as the club's Hero of the Game, spoke to the team after its morning skate, sharing stories of his childhood and military career.

"I think it's so important for all of us to understand the history of what happened in the world wars and with our country," said winger Troy Terry, who visited 1-on-1 with Larsson for about 15 minutes. "It's something I've taken an interest in so to be able to meet Jake, listen to him talk about D-Day, living through with all of his buddies [is special].

"To think about the struggles we go through now with hockey, or whatever the case is, it doesn't compare. Just being able to meet him and listen to him talk about it was pretty cool."

Born on a Hope, Minnesota farm in 1922, Larson enlisted in the National Guard at 15 years old, lying about his age in the process to qualify. During World War II, Larson fought in six battles, including the famous storming of Omaha Beach as part of the D-Day landing.

After his retirement, Larson moved to California and still continues to advocate for veterans. He's now active on TikTok too, using the handle @StoryTimeWithPapaJake - where he's amassed over 800,000 followers and nine million likes on his videos.

"He seems like the coolest guy of all time," said Ducks forward Trevor Zegras through a big smile. "He is the ultimate patriot. I feel very lucky and fortunate to have gotten the chance to meet him right here."

Larsson will be honored tonight as the team's Hero of the Game during the first period.

“Eighty years ago on D-Day, 156,000 allied troops landed in Normandy, France with the near impossible mission to liberate the world from tyranny,” said Bill Foltz, CEO of OCVIBE. “We are proud to honor one of the ‘greatest generation’, Papa Jake Larson, who was among those soldiers turning the tide of World War II.”

Earlier this week, Larson visited Disneyland for the first time and was honored during the flag retreat ceremony in Town Square. As part of the ceremony, Larson was named as an Honorary Citizen of Disneyland and was presented with an official certificate by Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock inside the legendary Walt Disney apartment.