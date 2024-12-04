Carlsson Named to Sweden's 2025 4 Nations Face-Off Roster

Ducks center Leo Carlsson has been named to Sweden’s roster for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off taking place in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20. Carlsson will be the youngest player to represent Sweden in the tournament. The 4 Nations Face-Off is an international tournament staged by the National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), featuring NHL players representing Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States facing off in a total of seven games played.

Carlsson, 19 (12/26/04), has scored 6-5=11 points in 20 games this season with the Ducks, ranking tied for fourth among NHL leaders with four game-winning goals (GWG). With his fourth game winner Nov. 19 at Chicago, Carlsson became the first teenager in NHL history to score four GWG through 20 games in a season, with the fewest games required by a teenager (prior to Carlsson) to score four GWG in a season being 24 by Mikhail Sergachev (TBL, 2017-18). Carlsson currently leads Anaheim in GWG (4), co-leads in goals (6) and is fourth in points (6-5=11).

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (second overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Carlsson has scored 18-22=40 points in 75 career games with Anaheim. In 2023-24 as a rookie, he recorded 12-17=29 points in 55 games. His 18 career goals are the most by a Ducks teenager in club history.

A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Carlsson will represent his country for the second time at a men’s tournament, his fifth time overall. Carlsson has represented Sweden at the 2023 World Championship, scoring 3-2=5 points with a +5 rating in eight games. He was the youngest-ever player to score a goal for Sweden May 14, 2023 vs. Austria (18 years, 138 days) and the youngest Swede to appear at the tournament May 12, 2023 vs. Germany (18 years, 136 days). Carlsson scored 3-3=6 points with a +4 rating for Sweden at the 2023 World Junior Championship, ranking third among Sweden skaters in points and goals as one of two underage forwards. He helped Sweden to a gold medal at the 2022 U-18 World Championship (2-1=3 points in two games) and also earned bronze for his country at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.