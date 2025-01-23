Anaheim Ducks Foundation, Samueli Foundation Donate Funds to Support LA Wildfires Relief Efforts

The Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the Anaheim Ducks main charitable beneficiary, and the Samueli Foundation, Henry and Susan Samueli’s private family foundation, have donated a collective $500,000 to support LA wildfires relief efforts. The funds will support multiple charitable initiatives in support of victims and displaced families, and first responders. The collective donation will be split evenly between the Anaheim Ducks Foundation and Samueli Foundation.

“On behalf of our family and the Anaheim Ducks, our hearts are with all those affected by the devastation caused by the Los Angeles fires,” said Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli. “We were both raised in Los Angeles and started our family there, so with our roots in the city we both recognize the many fans, staff and colleagues who have been impacted throughout the region. We are deeply grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect our communities, along with the multitude of nonprofit and community organizations serving those in need.

Four organizations will be the beneficiary of the funds to support relief efforts, including Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, Team Rubicon, Best Friends Animal Society in Los Angeles and Pasadena Humane.

For more information, please visit www.AnaheimDucks.com/LAWildfireRelief.