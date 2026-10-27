Ducks To Host Día de Muertos Celebration Presented by McDonald's

The Ducks will celebrate Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) presented by McDonald’s at Honda Center this Sunday, Nov. 1 when the Ducks face off against the Ottawa Senators (5 p.m. PT). The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Wild Wing sugar skull giveaway.

Prior to puck drop, trumpeters from Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense will perform the U.S. National anthem. Since 2021, Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense has proudly performed the national anthem at Honda Center in celebration of Día de Muertos. Members of the band will be outfitted with custom orange Ducks-branded mariachi attire. Tim Kepler will perform the Canadian anthem.

The in-game experience will include additional performances by Mariachi Nuevo Jalisciense and Relámpago del Cielo Ballet Folklórico. Select performances will also occur in the concourse and Modelo Club throughout the game. Fans will have the opportunity to view virtual ofrendas (altars) in the Modelo Puck Drop Patio and throughout the concourse, which will include tributes to local community members. Fans can also enjoy free face painting at the Modelo Puck Drop Patio and at Modelo Club (available to ticketed members only). Local Anaheim artist Jose Ortiz paint a Día de Muertos-inspired mural at the Modelo Puck Drop Patio. Ducks partner Tequila Herradura will also be in attendance, featuring a Tequila Herradura photo opportunity and a Living Catrina performer.

Neary 2,000 elementary students from the Anaheim and Santa Ana School Districts created special paper sugar skull art pieces in honor of the Ducks’ Día de Muertos celebration. The students’ artwork will be on display throughout the building.

In celebration of Día de Muertos, the Anaheim Ducks Foundation will host a Ducks Día de Muertos-themed auction set to begin Sunday, Nov. 1 at noon PT. The auction will close Monday, Nov. 2 at noon PT, with all proceeds benefiting Latino Health Access. Latino Health Access partners with communities to bring health, equity and sustainable change through education, services, consciousness-raising and civic participation. To bid, visit AnaheimDucks.com/ADFAuction.

In support of the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, the second of four Surprise Puck sales of the 2026-27 season will take place Sunday, Nov. 1 in the Modelo Puck Drop Patio, beginning when doors open at 3:30 p.m. This annual fan-favorite fundraiser will feature a Día de Muertos inspired surprise puck for sale for $30 each and will be sold on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last. All pucks are autographed, individually wrapped and selected at random. Fans will receive either a Ducks player-autographed commemorative puck or a surprise Ducks player-autographed orange winner puck. The lucky winners of the Surprise Puck Sale will receive an autographed Anaheim Ducks away jersey by the player who signed the orange winner puck. All proceeds will benefit the Anaheim Ducks Foundation.

Limited edition apparel and various themed items will be available for purchase at Honda Center’s Anaheim Ducks Team Store for all ticketed guests. Select merchandise will be available online at AnaheimTeamStore.com.

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15–Oct. 15) the Ducks actively engaged in community events with local organizations including the Concha Festival at Orange County Heritage Museum, Mission Viejo’s Día de los Muertos Festival and more. The Ducks have been active in the Hispanic community locally since the inception of their S.C.O.R.E. (Scholastic Curriculum of Recreation & Education) program in 2005. Nearly 50%, roughly 25,000 students, of the program participants identify as Hispanic or nonwhite. As part of the team's ongoing efforts, the organization has also translated all Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. student materials into Spanish for their school programming to help provide access and remove barriers to participation in hockey communities throughout Southern California.

In advance of this special evening, the Ducks offered a special ticket price for members and attendees of local Hispanic community programs, clubs and festivals in Anaheim.

A limited number of tickets are available for Sunday’s game. Visit AnaheimDucks.com/Vamos to secure a ticket to take part in the celebration and experience special reveals throughout the evening.