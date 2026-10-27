PREVIEW: Ducks Back Home to Take on Canucks

The Ducks (5-6-0) return to comfy confines of Anaheim for a three-game homestand that begins with the Canucks (2-10-1).

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Prime Video and FOXLA+.

Anaheim got back in the win column on Saturday and snapped its losing streak with a 5-4 win over Philadelphia.

The Ducks fell in a 2-0 hole after the first period but were able to turn things around in the final two frames of play for their first multi-score comeback victory of the season.

“We talked about our play, maybe being more patient defensively,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “What makes a good team is you've got to have a defensive mindset in all situations until you get the puck. I think that's the reward you get by checking well and checking harder. The further up ice we do that, the more advantage you have with the puck when it does turn over.”

All goals came courtesy of different players, including Leo Carlsson who notched a goal and assist on the game-winner. Tristan Luneau also had a notable game as he had a goal and two assists for the first three-point game of his career.

“I think everyone was connected and on the same page and we just came back to our team identity of playing fast and being up in their face,” Luneau said. “I think when everyone's doing their part and contributing, I think good results come out of it.”

Lineup consistency has been challenging for this Ducks group this season, but Quenneville said they hope to build off what they did on Saturday to hopefully keep a winning formula moving forward.

“We have been fluctuating with the lines and a lot of different looks and familiarity and thought processes and just looking for some continuity,” coach Q said. “I guess when you don't win, you flip things around until you find the right recipe. Tonight, we'll probably be going back to the same group here and hopefully how it works out, we'll go from there.

The Ducks coach also shared a number of injury updates regarding the team’s roster: Pavel Mintyukov (IR, lower-body) is considered “day-to-day”, Ian Moore (IR, lower-body) “just started skating”, and Troy Terry, who is recovering from offseason hip surgery is “on the right path” and “getting close.”

Vancouver has been on a quite lengthy skid of its own, dropping 10 consecutive games. Elias Pettersson leads the team in goals (4, T-1st with Paul Cotter and Jonathan Lekkerimäki), assists (9), and points (13).

Lukas Dostal will start in-net tonight, per Quenneville.