Hurricanes score 4 straight, defeat Ducks for 3rd win in row

Mark Jankowski and Jackson Blake also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 11 saves for the Hurricanes (27-14-3), who have won three in a row.

It was Andersen’s first win since Nov. 6 when he made 21 saves in a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild. He had gone 0-7-2 in his previous nine starts.

Ryan Poehling and Mikael Granlund scored for the Ducks (21-20-3), who have lost four in a row and are 0-7-1 in the past eight. Ville Husso made 30 saves.

The Ducks scored off the rush for a 1-0 lead at 13:18 of the first period. After taking a pass from Chris Kreider in the right face-off circle, Poehling made a diagonal pass to Jackson Lacombe at the left post before scoring into an open net on the return pass.

Jankowski tied it 1-1 at 8:56 of the second period. Jankowski drove to the net along the goal line before the puck deflected off Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson and into the net.

Granlund gave Anaheim a 2-1 lead at 12:04. Moments after Granlund batted a rebound through the crease with an open net, Mason McTavish gathered the puck and passed back to Granlund at the left post for a redirect into an open net.

Stankoven tied it 2-2 at 14:05, scoring for the third straight game. After Anaheim turned the puck over at the offensive blue line, Hall skated over the blue line and passed to Stankoven, who drove the net for a redirection at the top of the crease.

Carolina took a 3-2 lead at 16:08 when Chatfield one-timed a set-up pass from Jordan Staal in the left circle for his first goal of the season.

Carolina pushed the lead to 4-2 at 10:39. Poehling blocked a one-timer by Alexander Nikishin in the left circle, but the rebound came to Blake in the slot for a backhand finish.

Hall scored an empty-net goal at 17:11 for the 5-2 final.