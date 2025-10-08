Ducks Assign Ville Husso to San Diego

Ducks assigned goaltender Ville Husso to the San Diego Gulls

Ville Husso_Preseason_2025-26

Ducks assigned goaltender Ville Husso to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Husso, 30 (2/6/95), has posted a 71-46-19 record with seven shutouts, a 3.05 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%) in 145 career NHL games (138 starts) with Anaheim (2024-25), Detroit (2022-25) and St. Louis (2020-22).

Acquired from Detroit for future considerations on Feb. 24, 2025, Husso went 1-1-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .925 SV% in four appearances (three starts) with Anaheim in 2024-25. Signed by Anaheim to a two-year contract on June 29, 2025, Husso combined for 13 appearances between Anaheim and Detroit last season, posting a 2-6-3 record. Husso spent the majority of 2024-25 in the American Hockey League (AHL) with San Diego and Grand Rapids. He posted a 15-6-0 record with a 2.64 GAA, .910 SV% and four shutouts in 22 contests, including a 7-2-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and .907 SV% in nine games with the Gulls.

The 6-3, 205-pound goaltender is 66-60-16 with 15 shutouts, a 2.68 GAA and .909 SV% in 152 career AHL games with San Diego, Grand Rapids, San Antonio and Chicago. The Helsinki, Finland native was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.

