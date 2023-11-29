Laberge Joins Devils Practice | NOTEBOOK

Laberge's Week

It’s been quite the week for forward Samuel Laberge. A week ago, the 6-foot-2, 206-pound forward was playing on an AHL-only contract with Utica of the American Hockey League.

In the span of four days, he signed a one-year, two-way contract and has been called up to the National Hockey League for the first time in his career.

“I signed my contract on Saturday and found out after practice on Tuesday (about the recall),” Laberge said. “I’m really excited about it.”

Laberge, 26, has spent the last six-plus seasons in either the AHL or the ECHL. He has one goal and three points in eight games with Utica this season. But his offense isn’t the reason he finds himself in the NHL right now.

“I’m bringing a lot of energy and a physical game to the team,” Laberge said. “That’s why I think I’m at this level, to try and bring energy to the team. I’m going to keep doing the same thing I’m doing and try to play my role.”

“He’s a tenacious player. He’s on the body, physical, strong on the puck,” Ruff said. “He’s been playing really well down there. He brings that element of grit to the game.”

If Laberge gets into the lineup Thursday at Philadelphia, it would be his NHL debut and the culmination of a long journey. But Laberge’s goal is to be himself.

“I won’t try to do too much,” he said, “play my game, do the little details, go 100 percent and go from there.”