Laberge Joins Devils Practice | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are holding an optional practice at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House Wednesday afternoon before taking a bus to Philadelphia. The team will play the Flyers Thursday night. 

Total Recall

The Devils signed forward Samuel Laberge to a one-year, two-way contract last weekend. The team recalled Laberge Wednesday morning to join the club.

Practice Details

The team held an optional skate on Wednesday. Those that attended were forwards Jesper Bratt, Curtis Lazar, Michael McLeod, Chris Tierney, Nate Bastian and Samuel Laberge, defensemen Luke Hughes and Kevin Bahl and goaltenders Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid.

Injury Updates

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff had the following updates on the team’s injured players…

Dougie Hamilton did not finish the game against the Islanders in the team’s 5-4 victory. He was listed with an upper-body injury.

“He’ll be evaluated today and we’ll know more. That’s really all I have on him,” Ruff said. He followed up by saying he couldn’t say whether or not Hamilton will be available against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Forward Erik Haula (lower-body) will not play against the Flyers.

Forward Timo Meier (lower-body) skated again on his own.

“That’s the last phase to see if you’re ready,” Ruff said of getting the injured guys into a practice. “Get involved in physicality, contact. Those last couple practices are hard, 1-on-1 compete just to make sure whatever you have, you’re ready for the battle.”

Tomas Nosek will have further tests and the team expects an update Thursday.

Ruff speaks with the media after practice

Laberge's Week

It’s been quite the week for forward Samuel Laberge. A week ago, the 6-foot-2, 206-pound forward was playing on an AHL-only contract with Utica of the American Hockey League.

In the span of four days, he signed a one-year, two-way contract and has been called up to the National Hockey League for the first time in his career.

“I signed my contract on Saturday and found out after practice on Tuesday (about the recall),” Laberge said. “I’m really excited about it.”

Laberge, 26, has spent the last six-plus seasons in either the AHL or the ECHL. He has one goal and three points in eight games with Utica this season. But his offense isn’t the reason he finds himself in the NHL right now.

“I’m bringing a lot of energy and a physical game to the team,” Laberge said. “That’s why I think I’m at this level, to try and bring energy to the team. I’m going to keep doing the same thing I’m doing and try to play my role.”

“He’s a tenacious player. He’s on the body, physical, strong on the puck,” Ruff said. “He’s been playing really well down there. He brings that element of grit to the game.”

If Laberge gets into the lineup Thursday at Philadelphia, it would be his NHL debut and the culmination of a long journey. But Laberge’s goal is to be himself.

“I won’t try to do too much,” he said, “play my game, do the little details, go 100 percent and go from there.”

Laberge speaks with the media following his recall

Hischier - 10 Takeaways

10 Takes

Here's a sample of one of Amanda Stein's weekly 10 Takeaways...

In one of those you love to see it moments, when I was walking out of the arena on Tuesday after the come-from-behind win against the Islanders, I was walking through the parking lot and Brendan Smith drove by in his big truck, with a big smile on his face.

He had just had a heck of a game, a real energy, hard-working game, throwing down with Islanders captain Anders Lee. As Smith approached the exit of the parking lots where fans gathered to wait for the players chants of “Brendan! Brendan!” broke out as he waited to exit the lot.

I loved all the cheers and applause! Well deserved.

Read the rest of Amanda's takes here.

He Said It:

Ruff on the goalies: "With our goaltending, continue to work with (goalie coach) Dave Rogalski to continue to make things better. It’s a grind. An 82-game season is a grind of up and downs. Maybe it’s a little bit of a rough patch right now but he’s an extremely hard worker and he’s going to continue to grind."

Curtis Lazar on his play: "You want to play to your strengths. For myself, that’s being assertive, moving my feet, forechecking and playing physical. Everything else is gravy. I’ve been fortunate to be around the net finding pucks, battling and seeing a couple go in. It’s good to pitch in on the offense. It’s good for your confidence. Other than that, nothing really changes for me. Play physical and hard."

Lazar talks to the media after practice

