Laberge Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed forward Samuel Laberge to a one-year, two-way contract worth $90,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level and $775,000 at the NHL level. The forward was previously signed to an AHL deal with Utica. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Utica General Manager/New Jersey Devils Senior Vice President, Assistant General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Following the signing, the Devils have officially loaned Laberge to New Jersey’s AHL affiliate in Utica. Laberge, 26, is skating in his third season with the Comets and has recorded 32 points (14g-18a) in 104 regular-season games with Utica since 2021-22. The 6’2”, 205 lbs. forward has played 201 career games in the AHL and earned 54 points (22g-32a), as well as 274 penalty minutes. Laberge has played in eight games with Utica this season picking up three points (1g-2a) and totaling 16 PIMs, which leads the Comets. Prior to Utica, he played two seasons with the Texas Stars (AHL). He signed his first professional contract, an AHL deal with Texas, on July 12, 2017.

Born on April 10, 1997, the native of Chateauguay, Quebec, was nominated for the 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. Before his professional experience, Laberge played in parts of four seasons with Rimouski in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) from 2013-14 to 2016-17. He helped Rimouski capture the QMJHL’s President's Cup (now Gilles-Courteau Trophy) as the league champions in 2014-15 and served as team captain in 2016-17. Laberge was twice named the QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year (2015-16 and 2016-17).