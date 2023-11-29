The Heartbeat | 10 TAKEAWAYS

4.

It’s crazy to think that through 20 games this season there have been only nine (!!!) games where both Nico and Jack Hughes have been on the roster together.

The Devils are 6-2-1 in those nine games.

Zero coincidence.

5.

Don't believe me? Just ask Jack.

"When Nico is back, everything just falls in line," Hughes said after Tuesday's win, a second consecutive victory with Hischier back. "We have a pretty good 1-2 punch. Matchups are a little different, we can spread it out. That’s a credit to Nico and obviously for our game."

6.

In one of those you love to see it moments, when I was walking out of the arena on Tuesday after the come-from-behind win against the Islanders, I was walking through the parking lot and Brendan Smith drove by in his big truck, with a big smile on his face.

He had just had a heck of a game, a real energy, hard-working game, throwing down with Islanders captain Anders Lee. As Smith approached the exit of the parking lots where fans gathered to wait for the players chants of “Brendan! Brendan!” broke out as he waited to exit the lot.

I loved all the cheers and applause! Well deserved.

7.

When Curtis Lazar was drafted by the Ottawa Senators he was ranked No. 20 on the North American skaters list and was drafted 17th overall. He had had a high-scoring Western Hockey League career, once with 19 points in 20 playoff games.

But when he got to the NHL, things changed, as they sometimes do. The success you had in junior doesn’t always translate once you make it to the professional level and for Lazar, he’s the first to admit that who maybe he thought he would be at the NHL level is not who he was meant to be at the NHL level.

It happens. And it’s how you embrace that that can alter the course of your career.

So for Lazar, that was completely reinventing his game, grabbing onto a different type of role and running with it. From an offensive game to a checking, energy game (and of course a touch of scoring as well), Lazar has made it work and he’s enjoying it.

“I’m not even trying to score, I’m just trying to keep the puck out of my net, play those hard minutes," Lazar said after his game-winning goal against the Islanders. "It is pretty cool to see that success. They’re not always the prettiest (goals), but knowing when I get a chance that’s something I’m able to capitalize on, it’s good. It’s been a long road, there was a lot of high pedigree in what I could have been but I love the spot I’m in, my role and I couldn’t be happier here.”

Last year, Lazar credited Devils assistant coach, then head coach of the Rochester Americans in the AHL, for helping him remodel his game in a way that would make him successful in the league on a long-term basis. Safe to say, it has worked. Lazar is in his 10th NHL season, having suited up in 471 games (42g-60a).