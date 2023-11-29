Devils Pull Off Remarkable 3rd-Period Comeback Victory | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils scored three goals in the third period, including the game-winner with 21.5 seconds left in regulation, to complete a 5-4 comeback victory against the New York Islanders Tuesday night at Prudential Center.
"That's a big-time win, especially against a team that's ahead of us in the division," Jack Hughes said. "For us to come back and get that in regulation, we would take the points anyway we could, but that's a pretty gutsy win out of us."
“You believed once we got the third one, we were going to get the fourth one," Lindy Ruff said. "Whether we got the fifth one in regulation or whether we got the fifth one in overtime, we’ve won a lot of games like that. I’d prefer to have the lead and not have to go that route. But give the group the credit for battling back.”
The Devils had trailed 4-2 entering the final period. Goals by Jack Hughes (5:08) and Nico Hischier (11:10) tied the game before Curtis Lazar won it for New Jersey in the final seconds.
Michael McLeod and Dawson Mercer also scored for New Jersey. Hughes finished with a goal, two assists and three points.
Bo Horvat, Mat Barzal, Cal Clutterbuck and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Islanders.