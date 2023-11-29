Laberge Recalled from Utica | BLOG

Fresh off of signing his one-year, two-way contract with the New Jersey Devils, forward Samuel Laberge has been recalled by the club. He is expected to be at today's practice session which begins at 12 p.m.

Laberge, who has not yet played in an NHL game, is in his second year under the organization. This season with Utica, Laberge has played in 8 games with a goal and two assists, with 16 penalty minutes.

Over the course of his American Hockey League career, he has played in 201 games contributing 54 points (22g-32a), as well as 274 penalty minutes.

Last season NewJerseyDevils.com profiled Laberge and his unique path in the AHL where he once took a break from playing, despite offers, to return home to spend time with his ailing father.