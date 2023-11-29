Laberge Recalled from Utica | BLOG

GettyImages-1247455961

Fresh off of signing his one-year, two-way contract with the New Jersey Devils, forward Samuel Laberge has been recalled by the club. He is expected to be at today's practice session which begins at 12 p.m.

Laberge, who has not yet played in an NHL game, is in his second year under the organization. This season with Utica, Laberge has played in 8 games with a goal and two assists, with 16 penalty minutes. 

Over the course of his American Hockey League career, he has played in 201 games contributing 54 points (22g-32a), as well as 274 penalty minutes.

Last season NewJerseyDevils.com profiled Laberge and his unique path in the AHL where he once took a break from playing, despite offers, to return home to spend time with his ailing father.

News Feed

DEVILS VS ISLANDERS 11/28/23 GAME STORY

Devils Pull Off Remarkable 3rd-Period Comeback Victory | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS ISLANDERS 11/28/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 5 vs Islanders 4
DEVILS vs. ISLANDERS 11/28/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Finish Homestand Against Islanders | PREVIEW
Devils Impact Community with Hospital Visits | FEATURE

Devils Impact Community with Annual Hospital Visits | FEATURE
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/27/23

Devils on the Ice Ahead of Homestand Finale | NOTEBOOK
Durandeau Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

Durandeau Acquired by Devils | RELEASE
DEVILS VS SABRES 11/25/23 GAME STORY

Hischier's Return Sparks Dominant Win Over Sabres | GAME STORY
Samuel Laberge Signs Contract | RELEASE

Laberge Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils | RELEASE
Hamilton and Thea, the Tiny Titan | HFC FEATURE

Hamilton and Thea, the Tiny Titan | HFC FEATURE
DEVILS VS BLUE JACKETS 11/24/23 GAME STORY

Despite Valiant Effort, Devils Fall Short to Jackets | GAME STORY
DEVILS VS BLUE JACKETS 11/24/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Blue Jackets 2
DEVILS vs. BLUEJACKETS 11/24/23 GAME PREVIEW

Devils Open Post-Thanksgiving Homestand v. Columbus | PREVIEW
Hamilton T-Shirt Gives Back | FEATURE

Hamilton-Designed T-Shirt Gives Back This Holiday Season | FEATURE
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 11/23/23

Devils Focused on Compete, Moving Forward in Thursday's Practice | NOTEBOOK
DEVILS AT RED WINGS 11/22/23 GAME STORY

Devils Shutout in Detroit, Lose 4-0  | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT RED WINGS 11/22/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Red Wings 4
A Salute for Sarge, A Hello to Nico | 10 TAKEAWAYS

A Salute for Sarge, A Hello for Nico | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Committee Established to Select Ring of Honorees | FEATURE ROH

Committee Established to Select Ring of Honorees | FEATURE ROH