Mercer Ready to Go for Gold at Worlds | FEATURE

Dawson Mercer was expecting the phone call. His agent told him it was coming.

But that doesn’t mean when the phone rings and Rick Nash is on the other line, and you knew that he’d eventually be calling, that you don’t get just a little nervous.

It is, after all, Rick Nash, the revered Canadian hockey star and now the general manager of the Canadian 2024 World Championship team.

“He called and asked the question,” Mercer said, “Before that, my agent called and gave me a heads up (Nash) might call. I was happy to accept.”

Except in the days following the conclusion of the Devils season, his phone still hadn’t rung.

“I was expecting it because my agent already said it, but I was just wondering when it was going to happen,” he said, “Like, what day was it coming? We had just finished our season and I was waiting.”

The call did eventually come and Mercer was quick to jump at the opportunity.

“It’s always an honor,” Mercer beamed, “It’s just an honor to be part of it as players, and for them, they all played during their careers and they’re still sticking around it. It’s pretty cool.”