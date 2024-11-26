Hats Off to Hischier | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils captain, Nico Hischier, scored 10 goals in the opening 13 games of the season, tying for the NHL lead at that time. After that, however, Hischier went scoreless in the next 10 games. He broke that drought in a big way with a natural hat trick, all scored in the second period, against the Predators.

"I think his priorities are really in order. He starts the season on absolute fire and goes cold for a while," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "His demeanor didn't change. His game didn't change most importantly. He didn't cheat the game. He continued to meet the tough matchups every night head on. ... He had confidence the goals would come back again, and here we are, three in a period."

Hischier scored his first after using a burst of speed to get around Predators defenseman Marc Del Gaizo, a New Jersey native, and going five-hole on goalie Juuse Saros. Hischier scored his second of the game after finding a loose puck around the crease and firing it top shelf. Hischier finished the hat trick after scoring on a breakaway, once again in the five-hole. Though that wasn't his original intent.

"I was trying to go upstairs," he laughed. "I don't know what happened. It somehow went in."

After being named the game's No. 1 star, Hischier did an on-ice interview while the fans chanted "Nico! Nico!"

"During my interview I was trying to take a second and soak it in a bit," he said. "It was awesome. It's a game I'll never forget in my life."

• Hischier now has 149 goals in his career, passing Stephane Richer for 13th place (for No. 13) on the franchise's all-time goal scoring list. He's two behind Randy McKay (151) for 12th place.

• The last Devil to score a natural hat trick was Jack Hughes on Nov. 26, 2022 against Washington. Just one day shy of being exactly two years ago.

• With 7:43 remaining in regulation, Timo Meier and L’Heureux got into after a whistle. L’Heureux gave Meier a shove after the play and Meier responded with a cross check to the face. Meier was assessed a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct.

The Devils PK was put to the biggest test at a crucial moment in the game. And they passed the test. Despite having five minutes of an extra skater, there were no glaring scoring chances for the Predators. In fact, the Devils had the best scoring chance for Haula on a 2-on-1 with Jesper Bratt. It was an unbelievable effort.

"It was gut check time. We knew what we had to do and got the job done," defenseman Brett Pesce said. "Our execution was pretty good."

"The guys had to dig in and find a way. I thought we killed it wonderfully," Keefe said. "It wasn't like we were scrambling or anything. We were well in control, calm. Just went out and got it done."

• Dowling served the penalty for Meier's five minute major. When he came out of the box he scored an empty-netter for his first of the season to seal the victory.

"It's never fun being the guy that has to serve the penalty, espeically five minutes. It's funny because (Tomas) Tatar wanted to serve it," Keefe said. "Tatar and I had a chuckle after Dowling came out of the box and buried it. It's good to see Dowling get rewarded in that way. He's played some good hockey for us."

• Haula scored his goal on a great setup play from Johnathan Kovacevic and Dawson Mercer. The trio entered the zone on a 3-on-2 with Mercer in the middle carrying the puck. Mercer passed the puck to Kovacevic to his right while Haula drove to the net. Kovacevic carried the puck to the low near circle and threw a pass across to the opposite side of the crease where Haula re-directed it into the goal. A beautiful pass play and finish.

"I said nice pass. Right place, right time," Haula said. "Just a well-executed play."

• As mentioned above, Del Gaizo is a New Jersey native, raised in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Tonight he bought three suites and had over 100 family and friends in the building.