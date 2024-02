Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler was activated from Injured Reserve on Tuesday afternoon. He has been out of the lineup since Jan. 6 with a broken foot.

Goaltender Vitek Vanecek (lower-body) has been placed on IR retroactively to Feb. 10.

Siegenthaler has played 38 games this season, scoring one goal and totaling eight points. He missed the past six weeks due to his foot injury. Siegenthaler returned to team practice five days ago.