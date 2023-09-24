News Feed

Luke Hughes Returns to Practice at Camp
Devils Practice, Scrimmage on Day 2 of Camp
Group C Wins Camp's Opening Scrimmage | RECAP
Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE
Devils Training Camp is Underway | NOTEBOOK
Devils Unveil 2023 Training Camp Roster
Meier: 28 Has Become ‘My Lucky Number'
Nemec's Words Speak of his Growth | FEATURE
Clarke Has Eyes on the NHL | FEATURE
Devils Rally to End Challenge with Win | GAME STORY
Devils Drop 4-2 Contest to Host Buffalo | GAME STORY
Devils Fall to Sens, 5-2 | GAME STORY
Max Willman Joins Devils on PTO
Bastian, Devils Take in MTV VMAs at Prudential Center | BLOG
Devils Sign Goaltender Kinkaid | RELEASE
MSG Networks Announce 2023-24 Devils Telecast Schedule
Langenbrunner Wasn't Expecting U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Call
Look Back: John Marino

Devils Practice, Hold Final Scrimmage at Camp | NOTEBOOK

Notebook 9.24.23
By Devils Staff
As training camp continues on, Group C will practice before Groups A and B will play in the final intrasquad scrimmage of camp. 

Yesterday's scrimmage went to overtime where Jack Hughes' overtime goal picked up the 3-2 win for Group A over Group C.

Check back throughout the day for more coverage from Training Camp!

Practicing Away

Vitek Vanecek, Tyler Brennan and Akira Schmid worked with Group C for practice. All three, who have participated in the last two scrimmages, will not play in today's Group A vs. B game.

