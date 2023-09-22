Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE

They’re led by a budding NHL MVP in 22-year-old Jack Hughes, who had 43 goals and a franchise-record 99 points last season. They have a Selke runner-up in captain Nico Hischier, who posted 31 goals and 80 points on his own. They also have 40-goal scorer Timo Meier (40), 30-goal scorer Jesper Bratt (32) and 20-goal scorer Dawson Mercer (27). Their defense is led by Dougie Hamilton and his 22 goals and 74 points. And they have a 30-win (33) netminder in Vitek Vanecek.

Individual accolades aside, the Devils are coming off a season of historic proportions.

Literally.

The club set a franchise record with 52 wins, a franchise record with 112 points, an NHL-record 49-point improvement (82-game season), a franchise record 11-game road winning streak, to go with an overall 13-game winning streak.

The Devils finished with the third-best record in the entire National Hockey League and the club’s second postseason berth since 2012. Not to mention defeating their Hudson River Rival, the New York Rangers, in a dramatic seven-game series in the opening round.

And all the Devils did in the off-season was acquired former Stanley Cup champion Tyler Toffoli and re-sign Bratt and Meier to eight-year contracts.

So, needless to say, the vibes are good coming off last year’s unprecedented success. But Ruff’s message to the team on Wednesday, the day everyone reported, was that last year is, well, last year.

“We can’t look back at last year anymore,” Ruff said. “We know that we had a good year. We want to try to remain consistent. Consistent means we want to be a good offensive team, that’s our strength. We became a lot better defensive team. And I think we can get a lot better in that area.

“If you want to be a good team year after year, you have to be consistent. You have to know who you are.”

The Devils know who they are in regard to their play on the ice and their demeanor in the locker room. And that’s partially why they’ve successfully built this team up over the past few seasons.

“For me it’s about culture on and off the ice, how we represent the organization, what we expect from one another,” Fitzgerald said. “What we permit from each other is what we promote from each other. What you tolerate is what you celebrate.”