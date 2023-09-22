Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE

The biggest reason for the vibrant training camp atmosphere though is that for the first time in a decade, the Devils are entering a training camp with the real belief that they could be a Stanley Cup threat.
“We like where we’re at. The window (to compete for Cups) is just opening up for this group,” Fitzgerald said. “The expectations and standards are very high, and rightfully so. We talked about how we got to this spot, especially in my tenure here and where we’re at, watching these kids mature and building around them. I call it building around the edges. Adding specific pieces that can help tow this organization down the road into championships.”
Talk of “down the road” and “the future” and “patience” are gone. The talk of competing “here” and “now” and “expectations” has arrived. The Devils aren’t the team selling their assets for future capital. They’re a team selling their future capital for present assets to win. And win right here, right now.
“We’re here,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ll be renting players, maybe our own. Maybe renting players at the deadline or during the season.”
Unlike training camps in years past, the Devils have high hopes and high expectations. And that’s the palpable difference. The players, coaches and staff can sense something special inside the locker room. Where that takes them is to be determined over the next 82-plus games.
And even if the Devils don’t win 52 games this year, or net 112 points, that doesn’t mean the team is taking a step backwards. On the contrary, progress won’t be measured in regular-season wins or records. Progress isn’t measured in individual awards or achievements.
It’s measured in Cups. And that requires the ultimate sacrifice.
“For us to get to the next level, we’re going to need our players to turn themselves over to the team,” Fitzgerald said. “Not what’s best for you, but what’s best for the team. That’s not just third or fourth liners not getting 15, 18 minutes, but understanding what you do and what you bring is going to help us win. Same goes for the top-6 guys.”
This has been part of Fitzgerald’s plan all along. He built this team and the foundation through the draft. He’s added the pieces on the edges to push this team forward. They’ve remained patient through growing pains and struggles. They’ve gone through the rebuild phase. They’ve gone through the “learning to win” phase. And now the time has come to win.
Entering camp, the goal for the season is no longer about learning or progress or taking steps forward. The goal is for the Devils to self-actualize their potential.
And this 2022-23 Devils squad has the potential to reach for the sky.
“We have expectations every year. Whether lofty or achievable, they are goals,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re all about winning hockey now.”
Emphasis on the now.