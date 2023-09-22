Group C Wins Camp's Opening Scrimmage | RECAP

The Devils held their first scrimmage of training on Friday morning, featuring Group B v. Group C. The squads ran two 25-minute running clock periods (expect within the final five minutes), and a stopped clock overtime session.
Lineups:
Group B
Meier – Hischier – Holtz
Filmon – Dowling – Halonen
Parent – Schmelzer – Criscuolo
Squires – Friedmann
X* - Marino
Wotherspoon – Nemec
Misyul – Felix
Schmid
Poulter
*X = spot for Luke Hughes, but he missed scrimmage due to injury; Group B skated with five defensemen.
Group C
Palat – Haula – Mercer
Foote – Tierney – Clarke
Ibragimov – Bowers – Bastian
Brown
Siegenthaler – Hamilton
Hatakka – Vilen
MacKinnon – Russo
Vanecek
Kallgren
Recap
Group B tied the game late in the third period with a goal from Alex Holtz, but Group C triumphed, 4-3, during overtime on Ondrej Palat’s beautiful game-winner.
Dawson Mercer scored two goals for Group C while Cole Brown added a goal in the showing.
Aside from Holtz, Nico Hischier and Kyle Criscuolo tallied for Group B.