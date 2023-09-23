News Feed

Devils Practice, Scrimmage on Day 2 of Camp | NOTEBOOK

Devils Practice, Scrimmage on Day 2 of Camp
Group C Wins Camp's Opening Scrimmage | RECAP

Group C Wins Camp's Opening Scrimmage | RECAP
Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE

Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE
Devils Training Camp is Underway

Devils Training Camp is Underway | NOTEBOOK
Devils Unveil 2023 Training Camp Roster | RELEASE

Devils Unveil 2023 Training Camp Roster
Meier: 28 Has Become ‘My Lucky Number' | FEATURE

Meier: 28 Has Become ‘My Lucky Number'
Nemec's Words Speak of his Growth | FEATURE

Nemec's Words Speak of his Growth | FEATURE
Clarke Feature

Clarke Has Eyes on the NHL | FEATURE
GAME STORY vs. Bruins 9/18/23

Devils Rally to End Challenge with Win | GAME STORY
Devils vs. Sabres Game Story 9/16/23

Devils Drop 4-2 Contest to Host Buffalo | GAME STORY
Devils Senators Game Story 9/15/23

Devils Fall to Sens, 5-2 | GAME STORY
Max Willman Joins Devils on PTO

Max Willman Joins Devils on PTO
Bastian, Devils Take in MTV VMAs at Prudential Center | BLOG

Bastian, Devils Take in MTV VMAs at Prudential Center | BLOG
Devils Sign Kinkaid

Devils Sign Goaltender Kinkaid | RELEASE
MSG Networks Announce 2023-24 Devils Telecast Schedule | BLOG

MSG Networks Announce 2023-24 Devils Telecast Schedule
Langenbrunner Wasn't Expecting U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Call | FEATURE

Langenbrunner Wasn't Expecting U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Call
Look Back: John Marino

Look Back: John Marino
PeduL Announced as 2023-24 Season Recipient Of Devils Buy Black Program | RELEASE

PeduL Announced as 2023-24 Season Recipient Of Devils Buy Black Program   | RELEASE

Devils Continue Practice, Scrimmages on Saturday

The Devils will hold a second scrimmage of camp as the team nears their first preseason game on Monday

Notebook 9.23
By Devils Staff
@njdevils NewJerseyDevils.com

Training camp continues on in Newark, N.J. as the Devils prepare for Monday's split squad preseason games. Saturday morning, Group B hit the ice for practice with defenseman Luke Hughes participating. Hughes was limited for the first few days of camp but is in a regular jersey today.

Later this morning, Groups A and C will scrimmage. Group C is coming off a 4-3 overtime win over Group B, click here for a full-recap of yesterday's scrimmage. 

Check back throughout the day for more updates from training camp!

The Practice Group

The morning session consisted of a 45-minute practice for Group B. 

During drills, Luke Hughes was paired with John Marino, while Simon Nemec was paired with his regular Utica partner Tyler Wotherspoon. 

Being that it is training camp, there's often plenty of rotation when it comes to running lines and drills, which was the case with today's third and fourth lines. 

- Amanda Stein, Lead Reporter

In Case You Missed It

VIDEO:

WRITTEN: