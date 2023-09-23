Devils Continue Practice, Scrimmages on Saturday

Training camp continues on in Newark, N.J. as the Devils prepare for Monday's split squad preseason games. Saturday morning, Group B hit the ice for practice with defenseman Luke Hughes participating. Hughes was limited for the first few days of camp but is in a regular jersey today.

Later this morning, Groups A and C will scrimmage. Group C is coming off a 4-3 overtime win over Group B, click here for a full-recap of yesterday's scrimmage.

