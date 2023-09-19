Meier: 28 Has Become ‘My Lucky Number'

What’s in a number?

Turns out, for Timo Meier, there’s a lot of thought process.

On Monday, Meier has officially changed his number to 28 from 96, the number he wore last season with New Jersey. And it all started with a quick-witted comment from his new general manager.

“The way I came here last year, 28 was (Damon Severson’s) and you know, the situation with contract and all that I didn't really know (where his future was),” Meier said. “(General manager Tom Fitzgerald) said, ‘choose wisely with your number’ when he traded for me, ‘because you're going to have it for a long time.’”

It was one of his first interactions with his new general manager, who seemingly knew that Meier would remain with the Devils long-term.

Of course, the number 28, which Meier had worn throughout his NHL career, was occupied Severson. So, Meier went with 96, a number he has worn before and had no qualms wearing.

Wearing 96 went back to Meier’s days playing in Switzerland when he first signed on to a pro team and was a part of their A-League squad. He was the youngest player on the team, he got to pick his number last.

“I thought it looked cool,” he laughed, “and it was my birth year.”

And when he left home to play in Canada in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League he continued to wear the cool 96 with the Halifax Mooseheads.