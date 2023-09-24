News Feed

Green's Goal is Improvement | FEATURE

Luke Hughes Returns to Practice at Camp | NOTEBOOK

Devils Practice, Scrimmage on Day 2 of Camp | NOTEBOOK

Group C Wins Camp's Opening Scrimmage | RECAP

Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE

Devils Training Camp is Underway

Devils Unveil 2023 Training Camp Roster | RELEASE

Meier: 28 Has Become ‘My Lucky Number' | FEATURE

Nemec's Words Speak of his Growth | FEATURE

Clarke Feature

GAME STORY vs. Bruins 9/18/23

Devils vs. Sabres Game Story 9/16/23

Devils Senators Game Story 9/15/23

Max Willman Joins Devils on PTO

Bastian, Devils Take in MTV VMAs at Prudential Center | BLOG

Devils Sign Kinkaid

MSG Networks Announce 2023-24 Devils Telecast Schedule | BLOG

Langenbrunner Wasn't Expecting U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Call | FEATURE

Group B Wins in OT to Cap Camp Scrimmages | RECAP

Hischier practice
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils held their third and final scrimmage of training on Sunday morning, featuring Group A v. Group B. The squads ran two 25-minute running clock periods (expect within the final five minutes), and a stopped clock overtime session.

Lineups:

Group B

Meier – Hischier – Holtz
Filmon – Dowling – Halonen
Parent – Schmelzer – Criscuolo
Squires – Friedmann

L.Hughes - Marino
Wotherspoon – Nemec
Misyul – Felix

Kinkaid
Poulter

Group A

Bratt – J.Hughes – Toffoli
Nosek – McLeod – Lazar
Willman – Engaras – Thompson
Gamberdella

Bahl – Miller
Smith – C.Foote
Vukojevic

Kallgren
Brodeur

Recap

Group B overcame a 2-0 deficit to win, 3-2, in overtime in the final scrimmage of training camp.

Devils captain Nico Hischier won the game in the overtime session off a nice setup from Luke Hughes. Justin Dowling started the comeback in the second period followed by Timo Meier tying the contest to force the extra period.

Group A built a 2-0 lead on goals from Jack Hughes and Brendan Smith.

With the victory all three squads went 1-0-1 over the three days of scrimmages.

Snap Shots

* The Hughes brothers looked really good in the scrimmages. Jack scored the overtime winner Saturday and opened the scoring Sunday with a bar down shot from in tight at the crease. Meanwhile, Luke’s skating looked fluid and he had some extra jump Sunday. The young blueliner joined the rush and forced the offense. It was a nice juke play by Luke that helped him setup Hischier for the one-timed OT winner.

* Meier scored late in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. The shot sneaked by goalie Jeremy Brodeur low and far side. Meier had tried a similar shot twice earlier that Brodeur blockered away. The biggest positive is seeing Meier not shy about shooting. He has an elite shot – 40 goals last season. The Devils just need him to use it.

* Perhaps the player that has most improved their skating from last year is defenseman Kevin Bahl. He’s flying in training camp, jumping up on the rush and showing an ability to backtrack and make up ground when needed. Bahl’s improved edge work has allowed him to carry the puck low in the offensive zone while weaving through traffic. He still has the big body and now he can really move well on the ice.

* Colin Miller is a veteran in camp that’s fighting for ice and playing time. The 30-year-old defenseman introduced prospect Josh Filmon to the NHL by rubbing him out of a play and then driving him into the boards. This may be an intrasquad scrimmage, but jobs are on the line. And Miller is making sure he states his claim.

* Veteran Brendan Smith may have gone goalless in 60 games last season, but he netted a tally in the scrimmage with a seeing-eye shot that found its way through a lot of traffic and into the net. He had the biggest smile on his face afterward. It’s good seeing good guys get some good vibes.