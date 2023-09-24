Group B Wins in OT to Cap Camp Scrimmages | RECAP

Snap Shots

* The Hughes brothers looked really good in the scrimmages. Jack scored the overtime winner Saturday and opened the scoring Sunday with a bar down shot from in tight at the crease. Meanwhile, Luke’s skating looked fluid and he had some extra jump Sunday. The young blueliner joined the rush and forced the offense. It was a nice juke play by Luke that helped him setup Hischier for the one-timed OT winner.

* Meier scored late in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. The shot sneaked by goalie Jeremy Brodeur low and far side. Meier had tried a similar shot twice earlier that Brodeur blockered away. The biggest positive is seeing Meier not shy about shooting. He has an elite shot – 40 goals last season. The Devils just need him to use it.

* Perhaps the player that has most improved their skating from last year is defenseman Kevin Bahl. He’s flying in training camp, jumping up on the rush and showing an ability to backtrack and make up ground when needed. Bahl’s improved edge work has allowed him to carry the puck low in the offensive zone while weaving through traffic. He still has the big body and now he can really move well on the ice.

* Colin Miller is a veteran in camp that’s fighting for ice and playing time. The 30-year-old defenseman introduced prospect Josh Filmon to the NHL by rubbing him out of a play and then driving him into the boards. This may be an intrasquad scrimmage, but jobs are on the line. And Miller is making sure he states his claim.

* Veteran Brendan Smith may have gone goalless in 60 games last season, but he netted a tally in the scrimmage with a seeing-eye shot that found its way through a lot of traffic and into the net. He had the biggest smile on his face afterward. It’s good seeing good guys get some good vibes.