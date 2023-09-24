Group B Wins in OT to Cap Camp Scrimmages | RECAP

The Devils held their third and final scrimmage of training on Sunday morning, featuring Group A v. Group B. The squads ran two 25-minute running clock periods (expect within the final five minutes), and a stopped clock overtime session.
Lineups:
Group B
Meier – Hischier – Holtz
Filmon – Dowling – Halonen
Parent – Schmelzer – Criscuolo
Squires – Friedmann
L.Hughes - Marino
Wotherspoon – Nemec
Misyul – Felix
Kinkaid
Poulter
Group A
Bratt – J.Hughes – Toffoli
Nosek – McLeod – Lazar
Willman – Engaras – Thompson
Gamberdella
Bahl – Miller
Smith – C.Foote
Vukojevic
Kallgren
Brodeur
Recap
Group B overcame a 2-0 deficit to win, 3-2, in overtime in the final scrimmage of training camp.
Devils captain Nico Hischier won the game in the overtime session off a nice setup from Luke Hughes. Justin Dowling started the comeback in the second period followed by Timo Meier tying the contest to force the extra period.
Group A built a 2-0 lead on goals from Jack Hughes and Brendan Smith.
With the victory all three squads went 1-0-1 over the three days of scrimmages.