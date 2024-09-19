Devils Open 2024 Training Camp | NOTEBOOK

Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton opened up about his long rehab last season and his excitement about a new beginning.

On Thursday as the Devils hit the ice for the first practice of training camp, it also marked the first time Hamilton, 31, has practiced with his teammates in nearly 10 months. I guess absence really does make the heart grow fonder.

“When things get taken away from you, it puts a different perspective for you when hockey’s gone,” he told the Devils official website in an exclusive interview. “Now, I’m just happy to be out there. I’m happy to be out there with 10 guys, happy to be out there with 20 guys and doing all that kind of stuff.

“Whereas, when everything was good (and I was healthy), every day is just what it is. I’m just enjoying all those little steps now and looking forward to training camp, then the next steps of coming back.”