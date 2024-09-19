Devils Open 2024 Training Camp | NOTEBOOK

jack hughes

The Devils open their 2024 Training Camp Thursday with a series of practices among four groupings the 68 players attending. The practices will conclude at the end of the day with general manager Tom Fitzgerald and head coach Sheldon Keefe speaking addressing the media.

The first group will hit the ice for practice around 10 a.m. Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Read: Hamilton's Long Road to Return
dougie hamilton

For Love of the Game

Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton opened up about his long rehab last season and his excitement about a new beginning.

On Thursday as the Devils hit the ice for the first practice of training camp, it also marked the first time Hamilton, 31, has practiced with his teammates in nearly 10 months. I guess absence really does make the heart grow fonder.

“When things get taken away from you, it puts a different perspective for you when hockey’s gone,” he told the Devils official website in an exclusive interview. “Now, I’m just happy to be out there. I’m happy to be out there with 10 guys, happy to be out there with 20 guys and doing all that kind of stuff.

“Whereas, when everything was good (and I was healthy), every day is just what it is. I’m just enjoying all those little steps now and looking forward to training camp, then the next steps of coming back.”

Full story here.

More News

