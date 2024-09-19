Pesce, Haula, Hughes Miss Start of Camp | BLOG

The Devils opened training camp on Thursday for the 2024-25 season. Forward Dawson Mercer was the only player not in attendance. But a few players were held off the ice for the opening of camp.

Defensemen Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce and forward Erik Haula did not partake in the opening practice session for the team.

Hughes is still recovering from a shoulder injury that will keep him out of the lineup for another 5-7 weeks, though surgery was not required. Pesce is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, Haula was out due to an illness and is expected to skate Friday.

Pesce, 29, suffered a fractured fibula last year that cut his season short in Carolina. He’s rehabbed the injury all summer and is getting close to returning to action.

“With Brett, we all knew prior to signing him that he had season-ending surgery with Carolina,” general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “He’s made great progress since he’s been in town. Our medical staff has done an incredible job with him. Everything looks great. It’s just a comfort with the skate, getting your agility and working on those muscles.”